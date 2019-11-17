PAOLA – Eleven area wrestlers are state ranked, heading into the 2019-2020 season.
Seven area boys are ranked among the top six in their weight class and four girls are ranked.
The state rankings were recently released by the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association.
This season, for the first time in Kansas, the high school season will include regular season and postseason girls versus girls matches.
The Lady Panthers and Lady Trojans are both ranked in the top 10 of the girls team state rankings. Paola is ranked sixth in the state in Class 4A. Osawatomie is ranked seventh.
Amanda Newcomb, an Osawatomie senior, is ranked first in the state at 101 pounds.
Newcomb won the 106-pound title in the Kansas Girls State Wrestling Championships held at McPherson High School.
Newcomb, 12-1, placed first and scored 34.50 team points.
She led Osawatomie to 13th place in the team standings all by herself. Osawatomie was one of 61 teams in the tournament.
Paola junior Jordyn Knecht is ranked No. 1 in the state at 123 pounds.
Knecht represented the United States in the Women’s UWW Cadet Freestyle Division in the Tallin Open at Tallin, Estonia. Knecht placed sixth.
Knecht placed first in the USMC Girls Cadet Folkstyle Nationals. Knetch placed third for Team Kansas at 117 pounds.
Copenhagen Browning, a Prairie View junior, is ranked fourth in the state at 170 pounds.
Prairie View sophomore Keela Benedick is ranked fifth in the state at 123 pounds.
Benedick was fifth in the kids club girls state tournament at 115 to 126 pounds in the high school girls division. She was 2-2.
Paola senior Preston Martin is ranked No. 1 at 132 pounds in Class 4A. Martin is a three-time state champion.
Martin is on a quest to be the first, four-time state champion in Paola High School history.
Martin, the Tri-County Spotlight Wrestler of the Year, was 4-0 at state with three pins to take the 126-pound title. Martin was 42-3 on the season.
Hunter Boone, a Prairie View senior, is ranked third in the state at 195 pounds.
Boone was fifth in the state at 170 pounds. He was 39-13.
Chance Mitzner, an Osawatomie sophomore, is ranked fourth in the state at 120 pounds.
Mitzner placed sixth in the state at 113 pounds as a freshman. He was 34-3 on the season.
Chanz Gerleman, a Prairie View senior, is ranked fourth in the state at 220 pounds.
Gerleman was a state qualifier for the Buffalos. He was 33-10.
Louisburg junior Cade Holtzen is ranked fifth in the state at 125 pounds.
Holtzen was a state qualifier for the Wildcats He was 33-6.
Tommy O’Leary, a Spring Hill junior, is ranked sixth in the state at 138 pounds in Class 5A.
O’Leary wrestled for the Broncos at state. He was 21-21.
Wyatt Dickie, a Spring Hill senior, is ranked sixth in the state at 152 pounds.
Dickie was a state qualifier for the Broncos. He was 31-15 on the season.
