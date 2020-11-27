LOUISBURG — The Louisburg Wildcats qualified the boys team for state for the first time in school history, placing third in the Class 4A regional at Baldwin.
Seven of the Wildcats ran their season-best times in the history-making regional meet.
Carson Houchen of Louisburg ran down the top time in the area by one second, posting a time of 17 minutes 45 seconds for 10th place in the regional meet. He was 12th in the Frontier League meet at Ottawa.
Tommy O’Leary of Spring Hill, who placed fourth in the league meet to lead all area runners, opened the season with his best time of 17:46 in the Kansas City Metro Classic.
Kael Knittel of Spring Hill had the third-best time in the area with a time of 18:11 in the Louisburg Invitational. He placed seventh in the league.
Ryan Rogers of Louisburg ran a season-best time of 18:28 in the regional meet. He was 16th in the regional. He placed 16th in the league meet.
Tanner Petillo of Paola and teammate Cutter Meade ran times of 18:29, landing them on the Spotlight first team. Petillo and Meade both turned in their best times of the season at the Class 4A regional meet in Baldwin. Meade placed 22nd in the league meet. Petillo was 26th.
Cade Holtzen was the third Louisburg Wildcat on the first team, running a time of 18:45 in the regional meet, placing 20th. He placed 20th in the league meet.
The Wildcats dominated the Spotlight second team with five of the seven runners from Louisburg. Hayden Ross, Caden Bradshaw, Leo Martin, Noah Cotter and Braden Bradshaw all ran their season-best times in the regional where the Wildcats punched their ticket for state.
The five ran as a pack for the second team. Ross ran a time of 18:46. Caden Bradshaw was one second behind him in 18:47. Martin had a time of 18:54. Cotter finished in 19:14. Braden Bradshaw was seven seconds off that pace in 19:21.
Bradshaw placed 23rd in the league meet. Ross was 25th in the league meet. Martin placed 43rd. Cotter was 57th.
Ryland O’Hanlon of Spring Hill ran a season-best time of 19:31 in the Kansas City Metro Classic. He placed 21st in the league meet.
Spring Hill Bronco Aidan Smith had a season-best time of 19:37 in the Kansas City Metro Classic. He was 28th in the league meet.
Luke Hebert of Osawatomie ran a time of 19:47 for honorable mention.
Trent Allen of Louisburg made the Spotlight team with a time of 19:47.
Gavin Carter of Paola ran a season-best time of 19:59.
Samuel Downum of Paola was honorable mention with a season-best time of 20:11.
Brayden Rockers made the list for the Paola Panthers with a time of 20:17.
Sam Farley represented the Osawatomie Trojans on the list with a season-best performance of 20:19.
Braden Branine of Louisburg turned in a season-best time of 20:34.
Sawyer Richardson of Louisburg made the list with a time 20:37.
Matthew Blackie of Paola ran a season-best time of 20:59.
Tri-County Spotlight Boys Cross Country
First Team
Carson Houchen, Louisburg, 17:45
Tommy O’Leary, Spring Hill, 17:46
Kael Knittel, Spring Hill, 18:11
Ryan Rogers, Louisburg, 18:28
Tanner Petillo, Paola, 18:29
Cutter Meade, Paola, 18:29
Cade Holtzen, Louisburg, 18:45
Second Team
Hayden Ross, Louisburg, 18:46
Caden Bradshaw, Louisburg, 18:47
Leo Martin, Louisburg, 18:54
Noah Cotter, Louisburg, 19:14
Braden Bradshaw, Louisburg, 19:21
Ryland O’Hanlon, Spring Hill, 19:31
Aidan Smith, Spring Hill, 19:37
Honorable Mention
Luke Hebert, Osawatomie, 19:47
Trent Allen, Louisburg, 19:47
Gavin Carter, Paola, 19:59
Samuel Downum, Paola, 20:11
Brayden Rockers, Paola, 20:17
Sam Farley, Osawatomie, 20:19
Braden Branine, Louisburg, 20:34
Sawyer Richardson, Louisburg, 20:37
Matthew Blackie, Paola, 20:59
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.