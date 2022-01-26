LOUISBURG – Davis Guetterman is ready to share not only her passion for volleyball with the University of Sioux Falls, but also her love for Jesus Christ.
Guetterman, a Louisburg senior, signed a national letter of intent to play volleyball for the University of Sioux Falls in front of family and friends during a ceremony held at Louisburg High School.
Guetterman registered 1,603 assists, 564 digs, 199 kills and 184 aces in her high school career. She was the Tri-County Spotlight Co-Volleyball Player of the Year. Guetterman played all six rotations for the Louisburg Lady Cats.
“The most prominent thing that set Sioux Falls apart from other universities was the coaching staff and the faith-driven atmosphere,” Guetterman said. “When I got to visit the campus the players and staff made me feel at home and very welcomed.
“I connected with the vision that coach Dan Mathews has for the program, including being a contender in the NCAA Division II tournament,” she said. “He is a very decorated men's volleyball player and women's and men's coach.”
Mathews led the University of Sioux Falls Cougars to a 17-11 record last season, including a 7-3 record at home and a 12-8 mark in conference play.
“Coach Mathews led the University of Sioux Falls to a winning record this past season, and I know that he will continue to do that for the next four years. I believe that the University of Sioux Falls has the facilities, the recruits, and the coaching staff to achieve this goal. I was able to sit in on practice and I could not resist the added bonus that they prayed beforehand and country music was on during drills.”
Guetterman was born to play volleyball. She took up the game in the third grade and has been playing ever since.
“I am very excited to get to play at the next level and blessed to have the opportunity to,” she said. “I have met amazing people through volleyball, and I am eager to make more connections and grow relationships inside and outside of the sport.”
Lady Cat volleyball was a tradition she learned about as a young girl. She would not only realize her dream of joining the Louisburg volleyball program, but add to it.
“A lot of my friends had older sisters that were playing for the Louisburg High School team and they left a lasting impact on me,” Guetterman said. “I remember in elementary school I was that nerd who found the volleyball schedule in the newspaper and taped it in my school binder. I was obsessed with going to summer camps and always had my hands on a volleyball at home.
“I knew volleyball was my sport, and the Louisburg community has given me the opportunity to excel and carry on their winning tradition,” she said. “I have been able to establish and volunteer at youth volleyball camps, where I hope I am instilling this love of the game for future generations. Volleyball is an extremely mental sport and requires loads of chemistry to win.”
Volleyball is more than just a game, Guetterman said, it is a way of life.
“What I love about volleyball the most is not playing the sport, but the virtues it has taught me,” she said. “I do not think that I would be the daughter, friend, teammate, or student that I am without the sport. Volleyball has taught me that, ‘If you have enthusiasm and passion, your hard work will be rewarded.’
“Volleyball has taken me across the country and I have grown a family through the sport,” Guetterman said. “It is amazing how sports can connect people the way that it does. I am reminded daily of how lucky I am to meet such talented players and be a part of a small piece of each of their journeys.”
Guetterman started playing for the PVA volleyball club when she was 9. Guetterman has spent her entire career with the same club.
Not too many club players spend their entire career with the same club. Guetterman not only played, but has had an opportunity to coach for her club.
“PVA has provided me with the tools, coaches, and support I have needed from that age and I know they will continue to support me in college,” she said. “Last year, I was able to coach at PVA and give back a small portion of what they have given to me.”
Guetterman was a four-year starter for the Louisburg High School Lady Cats volleyball program, playing all six rotations as a setter and a hitter.
“I am also grateful for the atmosphere that Louisburg volleyball brought me,” she said “The coaches, athletes, and community have supported me throughout all four years playing at Louisburg High School. Louisburg volleyball is arguably the most decorated sports program in Louisburg, if not the most decorated in Miami County. I am grateful that I was a part of something so special, and I am thankful for the coaches and strength trainers who helped me along the way.”
Guetterman plans on studying biology and exercise science.
Davis is the daughter of Mike and Jodi Guetterman of Louisburg.
