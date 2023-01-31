TONGANOXIE – The Louisburg Lady Cat basketball team had quite the challenge in the fifth-place game at the Tonganoxie Invitational.
Louisburg, ranked No. 10 in Class 4A, faced off against No. 3-ranked Wamego on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Delanie Tally battles for a loose ball for the Lady Cats. She was named to the Tonganoxie all-tournament team.
The Lady Cats fell by 10 points, 52-42, placing sixth in the tournament.
Senior guards Adyson Ross and Delanie Tally were named to the all-tournament team.
It was a five-point game at the end of the first quarter with the Lady Cats leading 16-11. Louisburg was held to four points in the second quarter and trailed by one point at the intermission, 21-10.
The Louisburg Lady Cats were outscored 18-13 in the third quarter and 13-9 in the final frame.
Louisburg struggled to take care of the basketball, turning it over 16 times. Wamego scored 18 of their 52 points off of those turnovers and went on to win it by 10 points.
Ross posted a team-high 14 points for the Lady Cats. Talley finished with 11 points.
Ava Baker had seven points. Ashley Branine, Brianne Kuhlman, Emma Lohse and Emma Prettyman also scored. The Lady Cats sank 15 field goals, including four 3-pointers. Louisburg made eight of 20 from the free-throw line.
Louisburg sank seven 3-pointers in a 50-28 victory against Eudora in the consolation semifinals of the Tonganoxie Invitational on Thursday, Jan. 16.
Ross and Talley each had 11 points to lead the Lady Cats. Tally sank three 3-pointers. Ross had one.
Ava Baker made one 3-pointer and finished with eight points. Jillian Asher sank a 3-pointer. Sami Lane, Shylar Whiting and Branine also scored.
Louisburg lost to Blue Valley West, a Class 6A program, in a close game 51-45, to open the tournament on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Tally made four 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 14 points. Ross made three 3-pointers and topped double figures with 12 points.
Baker added nine points. Kuhlman, Lohse and Prettyman also scored.
