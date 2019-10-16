PAOLA — Lou Mayer, 92, and Ralph Mayer, 90, helped bring in a throng of 95 thundering motorcycles during the annual Fill Your Tank Let’s Ride memorial benefit ride.
The ride from Shawnee Cycle Plaza to the American Legion Post in Paola on Sunday, Oct. 6, raised more than $9,000 for the Heads Up Brain Injury Support and the Miami County Cancer Foundation.
Lou Mayer, from Lake of the Ozarks, rode a Slingshot motorcycle with one tire up front and two tires in the back.
Ralph Mayer drove from St. Joseph, Mo. to be part of the ride. He had his son by his side for the event.
Lou and Ralph are Lisa Everhart’s uncles. The benefit is a memorial ride Lisa and Alan Everhart started in honor of their son Michael “Tank” Everhart who died from a brain injury after an accident. He was 29 years old.
Bill Peuser of Charleston, S.C., Lisa’s brother, also made the trip to take part in the memorial ride.
“Seeing all of them riding into town down Baptiste Drive was just great,” Lisa said. “It was such a great success. We were so happy with the outpouring of love and just plain caring.”
Everhart had a huge heart and loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed working on motors and tinkering in the garage.
Shawnee Cycle Plaza, where he used to work, sponsored the fifth annual Fill Your Tank Let’s Ride benefit motorcycle ride this year.
Alan and Lisa Everhart presented checks totaling more than $9,000 to Megan and Maddie Olson on behalf of the Miami County Cancer Foundation and Heads Up Brain Injury Support.
