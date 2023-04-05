OSAWATOMIE — Five letter-winners are back to lead the Miami County girls swim team.
The group is led by Louisburg senior Dana Mattison. She competes in the 500 freestyle and all-around events.
The Miami County girls swim team is comprised of swimmers from Osawatomie, Paola and Louisburg. The Miami County girls swim team placed third in its league meet last season.
Eight swimmers are out for the team this season with one swimmer from Osawatomie, two from Paola and five from Louisburg.
Adeline Stuebner, a Paola junior, is a sprinter and all-around swimmer.
Louisburg sophomore Janie Harth is a sprinter and swims the breaststroke.
Cadence Weichert, a Louisburg sophomore, is an all-around swimmer and competes in the butterfly.
Sabra Brueggen, a Louisburg sophomore, was a state qualifier as a freshman last season. Brueggen will compete in all events.
“Girls are setting individual goals for themselves this season,” coach Mary Argeropoulos said. “As a team we would love to have a state consideration time or qualify relay teams for state and we want to improve our times in all individual events.”
Newcomers to watch this season include Louisburg freshman Grace Morrison, breaststroke; Elsie Blackmore, a Paola freshman, freestyle and backstroke; and Osawatomie sophomore Ashlynn Willard, all-around swimmer.
“The keys to our success this season are teamwork, pushing each other in practice and celebrating each milestone,” Argeropoulos said.
