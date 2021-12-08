OSAWATOMIE — Five Louisburg seniors are back to lead the Miami County boys swim team.
The Miami County boys swim team has student-athletes from Osawatomie, Paola and Louisburg.
Seniors back to set the tone this season are Cole Brown, Drake Baus, Drake Burdine, Remington Rice and Cooper Hipp.
The team also returns letter-winners Sam Johnson (Paola) and Luke Hebert (Osawatomie).
Additional athletes to keep an eye out for are Louisburg swimmers Brayton Brueggan and Braden Branine.
Coach Mary Kathryn Argeropoulos is entering her third season with the program.
Devon Swartz, Louisburg, joins the team this season as assistant coach.
“We are really looking to continue building on swim traditions and success from the past years,” Argeropoulos said. “Our daily practice goals are to improve each and every day.
“We had some swimmers very close to qualifying for the state championship last year,” Argeropoulos said. “So, we are working to make a state appearance this year. These young men are hard workers during practice, and we look forward to an exciting season.”
