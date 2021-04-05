LOUISBURG — Megan Foote and the Louisburg Lady Cats basketball team made some history this season, qualifying for state for the first time in 47 years.
Foote reached the 500 rebound milestone during the postseason run to state.
Foote, a senior, is not about to hang up her sneakers just yet. She signed a national letter of intent to play basketball at Kansas Wesleyan.
“It feels awesome to know that I have the opportunity to play at the next level,” Foote said. “It has been a childhood dream of mine, and I am so fortunate that it has come true.”
Basketball has always been in her blood, Foote said.
“I started playing basketball in the first grade, but even before that I loved it,” she said. “When I was a toddler, I always had a ball in my hand.
“My dad got me started on basketball, as he loves it just as much as I do,” Foote said. “The thing that I love about basketball the most is playing with my friends and coaches.”
Foote was surrounded by family and friends for the signing which took place at Louisburg High School.
“It was very nerve racking, but awesome to finally sign my name,” she said. “I knew I was making the right decision. I was just anxious to finalize it.”
In addition to playing for the Louisburg High School Lady Cats, Foote also played club ball with the KC Pride out of Gardner.
“Playing for the Lady Cats has prepared me tremendously for the next level,” Foote said. “I believe the Frontier League is one of the hardest leagues in Kansas. We go up against some really talented teams and players. Club ball has helped me prepare for the next level because everyone we play is headed to the next level.”
Once she stepped onto the campus at Kansas Wesleyan, Foote knew she was home.
“I fell in love with the campus and environment right away,” she said. “The coaches were extremely welcoming and kind. Coach Showman has a very successful and tough team. I love the way he coaches and his philosophies. All around it is a good fit for me.
“I am extremely excited for the challenges I may face while playing at the next level,” Foote said. “I work hard and grit my way out of everything, so I believe I will be just fine.”
Megan plans on majoring in education. She would love to return to Louisburg one day to teach and coach just like Lady Cats coach Adrianne Lane.
Megan is the daughter of Jim and Dana Foote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.