LOUISBURG — Megan Foote scored the first 10 points for the Lady Cats, giving Louisburg a 16-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Lady Cats never looked back in an 11-point, 46-35, victory against Anderson County at Louisburg High School on Friday, Dec. 13.
Foote finished with a team-high 12 points. She scored 10 of the 12 in the opening frame, sinking four field goals and a free throw. One of the field goals was a 3-pointer.
The Lady Cats went on a 15-6 run in the second quarter, extending their lead to 31-16 at the intermission.
Louisburg led 41-25 at the end of the third quarter and went on to win it by the final of 46-35.
Madilyn Melton hit double figures with 10 points. Melton made five field goals. She scored six of her 12 points in the first half.
Haley Cain and Alyse Moore each had eight points. Cain sank a pair of 3-pointers. Moore made four field goals. Delaney Wright, Brooklyn Diederich and Sydni Keagle also scored for the Lady Cats.
Louisburg made 20 field goals, including three 3-pointers. The Lady Cats made three of 14 from the free-throw line.
