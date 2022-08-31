Joetta Moorman is right at home behind the keys on the organ at the Louisburg Senior Center where she entertains for the lunch crowd on a regular basis. Moorman was the organist for the Kansas City Royals from 1975 to 1976 and played the organ in spring training in Florida for the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays in 1992 before moving back to the Kansas City area with her family in 1999.
LOUISBURG — Kauffman Stadium came to the Louisburg Senior Center through the fingertips and foot pedal work of Joetta Moorman on the organ.
Moorman played the organ at Kauffman Stadium in the early glory years of the Kansas City Royals in 1975 and 1976.
She entertained the men and women waiting for lunch at the Louisburg Senior Center with old standards like “San Antonio Rose,” “Yankee Doodle Dandy,” “Sentimental Journey,” “Snowbird,” “Somewhere My Love,” and “In the Mood” on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Moorman also played the organ for the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays during spring training when she lived in Winter Haven, Fla., in 1992. The Red Sox trained in Winter Haven. A manager for Toronto heard her playing at a Red Sox game and asked her to play for the Blue Jays just down the road in Dunedin.
It was a great spring for the Blue Jays, who went on to win the World Series in 1992. It is the only World Series title won by a team outside of the United States in the history of Major League Baseball.
Moorman moved back to the Kansas City area in 1999 and lives in Louisburg.
Playing the organ for the Kansas City Royals was the time of her life, she said.
“It was wonderful,” Moorman said. “I had the best seat in the house.”
George Brett was just coming up with the Kansas City Royals in 1975 and 1976 when Moorman played the organ at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals won their first of seven division titles in 1976, playing the rival New York Yankees. Kansas City lost the American League Championship series to New York, three games to two.
Brett hit .333 in 1976, defeating teammate Hal McRae for the first of his three batting titles, won in 1976, 1980 and 1990. He is the only player to win batting titles in three different decades.
Moorman helped Brett win the title in 1976, playing his favorite song “Georgie Porgie” for his walk-up music, every time he came to the plate.
Sixteen years later, Moorman was behind the organ keys in Winter Haven for a spring training game between the Boston Red Sox and the Kansas City Royals. When George Brett came to the plate, Moorman played “Georgie Porgie,” and Brett dropped his bat and stepped out of the batter’s box.
“He looked up at me and I just smiled and waved at him,” Moorman said. “It was a special moment.”
She grew to have quite the fan club.
“It was fun,” she said. “I received a lot of letters from people telling me how much they appreciated the music and certain songs they really enjoyed hearing.”
Moorman ended her morning at the Louisburg Senior Center with traditional baseball favorites like “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” and “Baseball Charge.”
She grew up playing the piano and just fell in love with music. Moorman started teaching piano when she was 16 and has been teaching ever since.
Moorman has 14 students who come to her for lessons now in her 66th year of teaching the piano.
She also teaches piano at Granny’s Schoolhouse in Louisburg, where she has taught for the past 25 years.
