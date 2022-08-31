220831_mr_spt_organist

Joetta Moorman is right at home behind the keys on the organ at the Louisburg Senior Center where she entertains for the lunch crowd on a regular basis. Moorman was the organist for the Kansas City Royals from 1975 to 1976 and played the organ in spring training in Florida for the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays in 1992 before moving back to the Kansas City area with her family in 1999.

 Gene Morris / Miami County Republic

LOUISBURG — Kauffman Stadium came to the Louisburg Senior Center through the fingertips and foot pedal work of Joetta Moorman on the organ.

Moorman played the organ at Kauffman Stadium in the early glory years of the Kansas City Royals in 1975 and 1976.

