PAOLA - Twenty-two state qualifiers, including eight state medalists, were named to the Tri-County Spotlight Boys Wrestling Team.
The Spotlight team recognized 40 wrestlers on first team, second team and honorable mention.
State champion Preston Martin and state-placer Ryan Pankov were among 13 of the regional champion Paola Panther wrestlers named to the team. Martin and Pankov were among nine Panther wrestlers to qualify for state.
Martin, 48-4, won the state title at 132 pounds. He is a four-time state champion. (See related story).
Pankov finished the season with a 34-15 record, placing fourth in the state tournament at 106 pounds. Pankov was 3-2 at state with a pin and two decisions.
Pankov was 4-0 in regionals with three pins for first place. He was runner-up in the Frontier League tournament.
Chanz Gerleman of Prairie View was a first-team selection at 195 pounds. Gerleman, 29-2, placed second in the state for the Buffalos. He was 3-2 in state.
Gerleman was 3-0 with three pins for first place in regionals. He was the Pioneer League champion.
Osawatomie’s Chance Mitzner was a first-team selection at 120 pounds. Mitzner, 39-2, placed third in the state. He was 5-1 with two pins and a technical fall. Mitzner is a two-time state qualifier.
Mitzner was 3-0 in regionals with a pin for first place. He was a Pioneer League champion.
Cade Holtzen of Louisburg represents the Louisburg Wildcats on the first team at 126 pounds. Holtzen, 39-5, placed fifth in the state. Holtzen pinned Colton Seely of Chanute in the fifth-place match. He was 4-2 with two pins. Holtzen also won a 3-2 decision and a 2-0 decision. Both of his loses were by three points or less, 4-3 and 3-0.
Holtzen was 3-0 with two pins for first place in regionals. He was runner-up in the Frontier League tournament with a record of 2-1.
Wyatt Dickie of Spring Hill was a first-team selection at 152 pounds. Dickie, 32-12, placed sixth in the state. Dickie was 3-3 with a pin and two decisions.
Dickie placed fourth in the regionals. He was a Frontier League champion, going 3-0 with a pin and a major decision.
Spring Hill Bronco Jakob Stovall was a first-team selection at 160 pounds. Stovall, 36-11, placed sixth. He was 3-3 with a major decision, an ultimate tie-breaker win and a 3-1 decision. Stovall lost his first match and won three straight to leave state with a medal.
Stovall was 4-1 in regionals with two pins, placing second. He was runner-up in the Frontier League tournament, going 2-1 with two pins.
Charlie Zeller of Paola was a first-team selection at 113 pounds. Zeller, 26-13, was a state qualifier. He had one pin at state.
Zeller was third in regionals. He was 3-0 with a pin and a technical fall for first place in the Frontier League tournament.
Zach Knowlton of Spring Hill was a first-team selection at 138 pounds. Knowlton, a state qualifier, won 16 matches on the season.
Knowlton placed eighth in the regionals. He was 2-2 in league with a pin.
Noah Bowden of Paola was a first-team selection at 145 pounds. Bowden qualified for state. He posted 16 wins on the season.
Hunter Boone of Prairie View was a first-team selection at 170 pounds. Boone, 25-5, was a state qualifier. He was 2-2 at state with a major decision. Boone was one win away from a state medal.
Boone was 4-0 with four pins for first place in regionals. He was the Pioneer League champion.
Draven Pipkin of Spring Hill was a first-team selection at 182 pounds. Pipkin was a state qualifier. He was 25-18 on the season. Pipkin had a pin at state.
Pipkin placed third in regionals, going 4-1 with a pin and a major decision. He was 3-1 in the Frontier League tournament with a pin and a major decision, placing third.
Spring Hill Bronco Logan Greenhalgh was a first-team selection at 220 pounds. Greenhalgh, a state qualifier, was 23-17 on the season. He had one pin at state.
Gavin Brewer of Osawatomie was a first-team selection at 285 pounds. Brewer, a state qualifier, had 14 wins on the season.
Brewer paced fourth in regionals, going 3-2 with three pins. He placed third in the Pioneer League tournament.
Louisburg Wildcat Ryan Owens leads the list of second-team selections. Owens, 38-8, placed fourth in the state at 120 pounds. Owens was 3-2 with two pins. He scored an 8-5 decision against Trey Dillow of Chanute to advance to the third-place match. Owens was runner-up in regionals.
Kaven Bartlett of Louisburg was a second-team selection at 113 pounds. Barlett, 28-12, placed fifth in the league tournament. He was one win away from qualifying for state.
Bodi Isenhower of Prairie View was a second-team selection at 126 pounds. Isenhower, 18-5, was a state qualifier for the Buffalos. He placed second in regionals.
Cutter Meade of Paola was a second-team selection at 138 pounds. He posted nine wins on the season.
Jackson Lowe of Osawatomie was a second-team selection at 145 pounds. He placed fourth in the Pioneer League tournament and won eight matches on the season.
Carson Gleghorn of Paola was a second-team selection at 152 pounds. Gleghorn, a state qualifier, won 19 matches for the Panthers. He was third in regionals.
Brandon Doles of Louisburg was a second-team selection at 160 pounds. Doles, 33-11, was a state qualifier for the Wildcats. Doles was 2-2 at state. He was one win away from a state medal.
Ben Timpe of Paola was a second-team selection at 170 pounds. Timpe, 23-20, was a state qualifier.
Gage Pugh of Prairie View was second-team selection at 182 pounds. Pugh was 17-8 on the season. He was the Pioneer League champion.
Brady Johnson of Paola was a second-team selection at 195 pounds. Johnson, 17-14, was a state qualifier. He placed third in regionals.
Christian Dunmeyer of Paola was a second-team selection at 220 pounds. Dunmeyer, 22-21, was a state qualifier. He won a 6-2 decision at state. Dunmeyer was 3-1 in regionals with three pins for third place.
Jason Newton of Paola was a second-team selection at 285 pounds. Newton posted 14 wins on the season. Newton was 2-2 in regionals, coming up one from qualifying for state.
Steven Yeager of Paola was an honorable mention at 120 pounds. He won 18 matches. Yeager was fourth in regionals.
Miles Bell of Spring Hill was an honorable mention selection at 120 pounds. Bell won 14 matches.
Sheldon Martin of Paola was an honorable mention selection at 126 pounds. Martin won 17 matches.
Brayden Dame of Prairie View was an honorable mention selection at 145 pounds. He won eight matches.
Billy Petty of Prairie View was an honorable mention selection at 152 pounds. He won 13 matches.
Damien Kline of Prairie View was an honorable mention selection at 160 pounds. He was 20-14. Kline placed third in the Pioneer League tournament.
Corey Holub of Paola was an honorable mention selection at 160 pounds. He won 11 matches. Holub was one win from qualifying for state.
Aiden Barker of Louisburg was an honorable mention selection at 170 pounds. He was 21-14. Barker was one win away from qualifying for state.
Seth Carrow of Osawatomie was an honorable mention selection at 170 pounds. He was 16-13. Carrow was fourth in the Pioneer League tournament.
AJ Reed of Louisburg was an honorable mention selection at 182 pounds. Reed won nine matches.
Noah Nordgren of Prairie View was an honorable mention selection at 220 pounds. Nordgren, a state qualifier, won 14 matches. He placed third in the Pioneer League tournament.
Denver Gardner of Spring Hill was an honorable mention at 285 pounds. He was 18-15.
Sam Kratochvil of Louisburg was an honorable mention at 285 pounds. He won nine matches.
Wayde Cox-Halliburton of Prairie View was an honorable mention selection at 285 pounds. He won eight matches.
