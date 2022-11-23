Spring Hill — The Spring Hill Broncos boys cross country team ran one of its best meets in the final weeks of the season, winning the Frontier League meet.

It was a thrilling finish for Spring Hill, holding off Tonganoxie by nine points to win the team title with 48 points in the meet held at Wyandotte County Park on Thursday, Oct. 13. Tonganoxie posted a score of 57.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos