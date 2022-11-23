Spring Hill — The Spring Hill Broncos boys cross country team ran one of its best meets in the final weeks of the season, winning the Frontier League meet.
It was a thrilling finish for Spring Hill, holding off Tonganoxie by nine points to win the team title with 48 points in the meet held at Wyandotte County Park on Thursday, Oct. 13. Tonganoxie posted a score of 57.
Logan Beckman led the Broncos, running a time of 16 minutes, 25 seconds for runner-up in the league meet. Beckman was named the Tri-County Spotlight Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year. (See related story)
Calen George, Spring Hill, placed fifth with a time of 17:09.
“The league meet was the first meet since our season opener that we had all seven of our varsity guys healthy and competing,” Spring Hill coach Brent Smitheran said. “I am particularly happy with how they ran smart and worked together to battle the fierce wind we faced on Thursday. Running hard simply was not enough on this day. The boys had to utilize some drafting strategies in order to be successful.”
Jack Janovick, Spring Hill, placed 11th in the boys varsity race with a time of 18:00.
Zachary Anderson, Spring Hill, was 14th in 18:15.
Dylan Estes, Spring Hill, ran a personal-record time of 18:23 for 16th place.
Jacob Tysver, Spring Hill, was 20th. Rylan O’Hanlon, Spring Hill, placed 21st.
Beckman, George, Janovick and Anderson were first-team Tri-County Spotlight Boys Cross Country Team selections.
The Spotlight cross country team is based on the best times for each runner. The team recognized 24 of the top runners from the area. The Spotlight team covers Louisburg, Osawatomie, Paola, Prairie View and Spring Hill. The Spotlight team features seven first-team runners, seven second-team runners and 10 honorable mentionselections.
Logan Beckman, Spring Hill, a first-team selection, placed third in regionals and sixth in the state. He won the Basehor-Linwood Invitational, placed first in the De Soto Invitational and was runner-up in the Louisburg Invitational.
Calen George, Spring Hill, ran his way onto the first team with a personal-record time of 16:27. He was fifth in the league meet and 10th in the regional meet. George placed 21st in the Metro Classic.
Devin Trent, Paola, had the third fastest time in the area at 17:25. He placed third in the regional meet and 20th in the Class 4A state meet in Wamego.
Luke Hebert, Osawatomie, was a first-team Spotlight runner. He ran a time of 17:41 in the Pleasanton Invitational. Hebert was an all-league performer, placing fifth in the Pioneer League meet held at the Osawatomie City Golf Course.
Zach Anderson, Spring Hill, ran his way onto the first team with a personal-record time of 17:51.
Jack Janovick, Spring Hill, had the sixth fastest time in the area at 17:56.
Leo Martin, Louisburg, was the seventh man on the Spotlight first team. He ran a season-best time of 18:12 at the Perry-Lecompton Invitational. Martin was sixth in the Ramsey Invitational at Prairie View High School. He placed 27th in the regional meet.
Jerynce Brings Plenty, Louisburg, earned second-team Spotlight honors. He ran a season-best time of 18:15 for 11th place in the Wellsville Invitational.
Noah Cotter, Louisburg, ran a personal-record time of 18:21 in the Perry-Lecompton Invitational. He placed 17th in the league meet and 14th in the regional meet.
Dylan Estes, Spring Hill, ran a season best time of 18:23.
Jacob Tysver, Spring Hill, turned in a personal-record time of 18:25.
Cutter Meade, Paola, was a second-team runner, placing 15th in the De Soto Invitational with a time of 18:51. He placed 17th in the regional meet.
Ethan Ptacek, Louisburg, ran a season-best time of 19:12. He ran his personal record at the Perry-Lecompton Invitational.
Gavin Carter, Paola, was the final second-team runner with a time of 19:42. He placed 25th in the regional meet.
Honorable mention Spotlight selections were Korbin Crochett, Osawatomie; Micah Sanders, Paola; Ben Proctor, Louisburg; Steele Smith, Louisburg; Landan Henry, Louisburg; Landon Terflinger, Paola; Matthew Blackie, Paola; Max LaJoy, Louisburg; Caden Cohee, Paola; and LJ Kerr, Osawatomie.
First Team
Logan Beckman, Spring Hill, 16:01
Calen George, Spring Hill, 16:27
Devin Trent, Paola, 17:25
Luke Hebert, Osawatomie, 17:41
Zach Anderson, Spring Hill, 17:51
Jack Janovick, Spring Hill, 17:56
Leo Martin, Louisburg, 18:12
Second Team
Jerynce Brings Plenty, Louisburg, 18:15
Noah Cotter, Louisburg, 18:21
Dylan Estes, Spring Hill, 18:23
Jacob Tysver, Spring Hill, 18:25
Cutter Meade, Paola, 18:51
Ethan Ptacek, Louisburg, 19:12
Gavin Carter, Paola, 19:42
Honorable Mention
Korbin Crockett, Osawatomie, 19:54
Ben Proctor, Louisburg, 20:01
Steele Smith, Louisburg, 20:01
Micah Sanders, Paola, 20:05
Landan Henry, Louisburg, 20:12
Landon Terflinger, Paola, 20:56
Matthew Blackie, Paola, 21:25
Max LaJoy, Louisburg, 21:44
Caden Cohee, Paola, 21:57
LJ Kerr, Osawatomie, 22:01
