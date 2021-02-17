BURLINGTON — Kailyn Younger, Jordyn Knecht, Marina Johnson and Americus Harris won titles in the Class 4A regional at Burlington, leading the Paola Lady Panther wrestling team to third place.
Paola scored 108 points for third place in the regional tournament Saturday, Feb. 13. Fort Scott won the team title. Columbus was runner-up. Prairie View placed sixth with 60 points.
Knecht was named the regional wrestler of the year.
Younger, 22-1, was 3-0 with three pins for first place at 120 pounds.
Knecht remained undefeated, improving to 30-0. She was 3-0 with three pins for first place at 126 pounds.
Johnson, in her first season of wrestling, won the 132-pound title. Johnson, 27-4, was 20-0 with two pins.
Harris, 12-7, placed first at 191 pounds. Harris, who fought back from an injury, was 3-0 with three pins to take the championship. She has died part of her hair pink this season to honor the fight against cancer.
Prairie View Lady Buffalo Alyssa Page, 12-2, placed first at 143 pounds. She was 2-0 with two pins.
Whitley Cox-Halliburton of Prairie View, 5-5, placed second at 235 pounds.
Keelea Benedict of Prairie View, 12-2, placed third at 132 pounds.
Macy Michalski of Prairie View placed fourth at 101 pounds.
Bailey Hallas was the first girl to represent the Louisburg Lady Cats in a regional wrestling tournament. She competed at 109 pounds.
Class 5A regional
The Lady Broncos placed third in the Class 5A regional at Spring Hill on Saturday, Feb. 13.
Spring Hill scored 78 points for third in the 15-team regional. Olathe West won the team title. Gardner-Edgerton was runner-up.
Cheyenne Davis placed second at 101 pounds. Julie Yoder was runner-up at 109 pounds.
Alyssa Anderson was third at 120 pounds.
Navaeh Tauer, 10-2, placed fourth at 132 pounds. Allie Stinemets was fourth at 138 pounds. Lydia Pierce placed third at 170 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.