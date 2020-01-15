Louisburg pulled off the 64-52 victory with the late surge against Turner on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
It looked like it was going to be all Louisburg early as the Wildcats scored the first 10 points of the contest.
The Golden Bears came out of hibernation, ending the first quarter on a 16-2 run to take a 16-12 advantage in the frame.
Louisburg held a 16-15 edge in the second quarter and trailed by three points, 31-28, at the intermission.
Turner outscored Louisburg 16-15 in the third quarter, leading by four points going into the final frame.
The Louisburg Wildcats owned the fourth quarter, going on a 21-5 run to seal the victory in their first game of the new year.
Ben Guetterman led the way, posting a double-double with 21 points and 16 rebounds.
Garrett Rolofson scored 14 points and had nine rebunds. Michael Seuferling scored seven points in his varsity debut.
Konnor Vohs scored six points.
Weston Guetterman was all over the court for the Wildcats. He was a spark plug, scoring six points to go along with seven assists and six rebounds.
After jumping out to the 10-0 lead, the Wildcats were down five points at the end of the opening quarter and trailed by as many as 10 points in the second quarter.
Louisburg kept battling on both ends of the court and it paid off. The Wildcats were in striking distance at the half and by the end of the third quarter.
The Wildcat defense started the comeback, forcing turnovers on three consecutive Turner possessions. Louisburg used that defensive pressure to fuel the 21-5 run and take the victory.
The Wildcats made 22 field goals, including five 3-pointers. Louisburg was 15 for 23 from the free-throw line.
Louisburg’s game scheduled for Friday, Jan. 10, at Eudora was postponed due to a winter storm.
