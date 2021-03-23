PAOLA — Seven members of the Panther wrestling team were named to the All-Frontier League Wrestling Team.
The team is voted on by coaches in the Frontier League.
The Paola Panther wrestling team placed third in the district tournament at Fort Scott. Paola qualified four wrestlers for the state tournament held at Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina.
Clayton Younger, a Paola freshman, was a first-team selection at 120 pounds. Younger, a state qualifier, was 23-8.
Panther Macoy Johnson was a third-team selection at 113 pounds. Johnson, who qualified for state, was 10-4.
Ryan Pankov of Paola was named third-team all-league at 126 pounds. Pankov, a state qualifier, was 16-9.
Charlie Zeller of Paola was third team at 132 pounds.
Carson Gleghorn, a Paola senior, was third team at 160 pounds. Gleghorn, who represented Paola at state, was 21-9.
Panther senior Ben Timpe was honorable mention at 170 pounds. Timpe placed fourth in the district tournament.
Jason Newton of Paola was honorable mention at 285 pounds.
Cade Holtzen, a Louisburg senior, was a first-team selection at 132 pounds. Holtzen, 38-2, placed third at state. Holtzen broke a school record for wins, reaching 151 in his career during the substate tournament. He ended his career with 155 career victories.
Louisburg Wildcat Aiden Barker was a first-team selection at 182 pounds. Baker, a district and regional champion, was 27-10.
Alec Younggren, a Wildcat senior, earned first-team honors at 220 pounds. Younggren, 31-1, placed second in the state.
Draven Pipken, Spring Hill, was second team at 195 pounds.
Denver Gardner, Spring Hill, was second team at 285 pounds. Gardner was 15-6.
Ryan Owens, Louisburg, was third team at 120 pounds. Owens was 25-8.
Andrew Campbell, Spring Hill, was third team at 220 pounds.
Kaven Bartlett, Louisburg, was honorable mention at 126 pounds. He was 21-15.
Kelson McAllister, Spring Hill, was honorable mention at 145 pounds. McAllister was 14-5.
