PAOLA — Six area players were among those named to the All-Frontier League Girls Basketball Team.
Paola senior forward Trinity McDow was a first-team selection. Spring Hill junior center Allisyn Frank was a first-team all-league selection.
Louisburg junior center Madilyn Melton was a first-team selection.
Lady Panther forward Kate Eidger was honorable mention.
Lady Cat junior forward Alyse Moore and junior guard Brooklyn Diederich were honorable mention.
The team was selected by a vote of Frontier League coaches. All seven first-team selections were unanimous.
It was a very competitive league once again with three teams advancing to the state tournament. Eudora, Baldwin and Piper represented the league at the state level. Piper had advanced to the semifinals when the tournament was canceled.
McDow led the Lady Panthers in scoring. She averaged 12 points, six rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.
Frank nearly averaged a double-double for the Lady Broncos. She was a dominant post player. Frank averaged 15.2 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.
Melton was a playmaker for the Lady Cats. She averaged 13.3 points and 7.09 rebounds per game. Melton added 2.28 deflections, 1.86 steals and 1.33 blocks per game.
Ediger posted eight points, 5.2 rebounds, two assists and two steals per game. Ediger has the second-lowest turnover percentage on the team.
Moore averaged 8.9 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. She added 2.76 steals and 2.38 deflections per game.
Diederich averaged 6.0 points, 5.7 deflections, 2.09 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.23 assists per game.
First Team
Trinity McDow, Paola, senior; Alli Frank, Spring Hill, junior; Evelyn Vazquez, Piper, junior; Harper Schreiner, Eudora, sophomore; Josie Boyle, Baldwin, senior; Riley Hiebert, Eudora, senior; Kim Whetstone, Bonner Springs, senior
Second Team
Madilyn Melton, Louisburg, junior; Grace Barnes, Piper, senior; Ayreona Carter, Piper, senior; Anna Burnett, Baldwin, senior; Reagan Hiebert, Eudora, senior
Honorable Mention
Kate Ediger, Paola, sophomore; Alyse Moore, Louisburg, junior; Brooklyn Diederich, Louisburg, junior; Lauren Gray, Tonganoxie, senior; Sophia Ficken, Ottawa, sophomore; Kirsten Evans, Ottawa, sophomore; Jenna Harvey, Baldwin, junior
