OTTAWA — Cade Gassman scored two goals as the Louisburg Wildcat soccer team defeated the Ottawa Cyclones on the road.
Gassman led the Wildcats to a 2-1 victory against the Cyclones on Thursday, Sept. 26.
The Louisburg Wildcat soccer team is 8-0-1 on the season.
“The varsity boys came out and dominated from the start,” Louisburg coach Kyle Conley said. “We controlled possession all night and looked really good. Unfortunately, we struggled to capitalize on all of our opportunities. We couldn’t quite find the back of the net.
“For the majority of the game we played with a lot of energy and really didn’t give them much room to do much of anything,” he said. “But when they got that goal back, we struggled to keep playing our game and our emotions got the best of us.”
Colin McManigal, Ethan Ptacek and Caleb Shaughnessy scored to lead the Louisburg junior varsity boys to a 3-2 victory against Ottawa.
Jaden Vohs and Ptacek had assists for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats played the Bulldogs to a 2-2 tie at Baldwin on Monday, Sept. 23.
Logan Faulkner and Gassman scored for the Louisburg Wildcats. McManigal had an assist.
McManigal scored two goals to lead the Louisburg junior varsity boys to a 2-0 victory. Andrew Brown had an assist.
Matthew Sword and Jackson Olson shared duties in goal for the shutout.
Louisburg will host Baldwin on Oct. 3. Fans are encouraged to wear pink for the contest to show their support in the fight against cancer.
Louisburg plays rival Paola at home on Monday, Oct. 14. The Wildcats are having alumni night, celebrating former players.
Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.
