LOUISBURG – Cade Gassman scored three goals to lead the Louisburg Wildcat soccer team to a 3-0 victory against the Baldwin Bulldogs in the Class 4A-1A state quarterfinals.
Louisburg and Baldwin were tied 0-0 at the half in the playoff game at Wildcat Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
“They earned this,” Louisburg coach Kyle Conley said. “They work hard every practice, every game and every summer. They 100 percent earned this.
“I couldn’t be prouder of our group,” Conley said. “They had a goal to go undefeated and go to state. We had one blemish. They are undefeated Frontier League champions, regional champions and now they are going to get a banner for going to state. It is up to them to see what we put on it.”
Louisburg (14-1) will play Bishop Miege (8-5-3) in the state semifinals Friday, Nov. 6, at Stryker Complex in Wichita.
Seven minutes into the second half, Gassman broke the scoreless draw. Louisburg had a set play, chipped the ball in front of the Baldwin goal. Gassman was there to get the loose ball and drill it into the net for the 1-0 lead.
Gassman came down the right wing with less than 30 minutes to play and fired a shot into the left corner to double the ante to 2-0.
He would pull off the hat trick. Gassman took away any doubt with a hard shot to the top left corner with seven minutes to go for the final of 3-0.
It was the third time this season the Louisburg Wildcats defeated the Baldwin Bulldogs. Louisburg defeated Baldwin at home in overtime, 1-0. The Wildcats traveled to Baldwin and scored a 2-0 shutout against the Bulldogs. The third meeting was just as close, with a scoreless first half. It was a two-goal game until the final seven minutes.
“It is really hard to beat a team three times,” Conley said. “Baldwin played us really well. They had some good looks, but for 60 minutes we absolutely dominated the game.”
Michael Seuferling anchored the Louisburg defense on the back line. Tobias Espina Roca, Ethan Showalter and Luke Faulkner had big games as well.
“Michael Seuferling is the best outside back in the league,” Conley said. “No one goes at him because he is the best. Go ahead and come at him. That works out great for us.”
Gassman has been playing more relaxed, and the goals have been coming in bunches, Conley said.
“Cade has just been pressing so hard,” Conley said. “Ever since the Chanute game he had played more freely. He is doing a great job. He is ready to go. This is the best time for him to be peaking.”
Louisburg has played as one all season, Conley said. The team had the same approach in the state quarterfinals, leaving the huddle prior to the game with a chant of “family.”
Eleven minutes into the game Gassman had a shot that was saved by Baldwin.
Louisburg keeper Mack Newell had a big save, smothering a loose ball in front of the net with 27 minutes on the clock.
Faulkner, the center back, had a great clear for the Wildcats on defense with less than 18 minutes left in the first half.
Braden Yows fired a shot that went wide with eight minutes on the clock. Newell had another great save for Louisburg with seven minutes to go.
Baldwin had a goal called back with three minutes to go due to a hand ball. It was a scoreless half.
Gassman put a shot away on a set play for the Wildcats, taking a loose ball and kicking it into the back of the net with 33 minutes left in the second half.
Baldwin chipped a shot in on goal from a set play, and Newell was there for the save. He made another save with 30 minutes left in regulation, punching it wide.
Gassman made it 2-0 with 29 minutes on the clock, taking the ball down the right wing and finishing with a kick to the left corner.
Colin McManigal had a shot hit off the near post with 22 minutes left. Newell made a nice save on a corner kick with 13 minutes on the clock.
Gassman scored with seven minutes to go for a 3-0 lead, posting the hat trick.
Members of the Class 4A-1A state quarterfinal champion, regional champion and league champion Louisburg Wildcats are Mack Newell, Michael Seuferling, Hunter Rogers, Haden Yeager, Isaac Guetterman, Carter Stuteville, Will Finestead, Austin Jamison, Jaden Vohs, Weston Frank, Braden Yows, Luke Faulkner, Treston Carlson, Logan Faulkner, Dacey Wieland, Caleb Shaughnessy, Kellen Richardson, Dylan Armstrong, Gavin York, Reece Jones, Dagon Klugman, Ethan Ptacek, Jordan Brown, Hunter Moore, Colin McManigal, Cade Gassman, Andrew Brown, Michael Deterding, Tobias Espina Roca, Owen Barber, John Powls, Brock Varns, Nicholas Holiday, Ethan Showatler, Caden French, Aidan Cannon, Grady Barbour, Matthew Sword, Jackson Olson and Cooper Anglin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.