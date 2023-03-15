230118_mr_spt_gassman

Louisburg senior Cade Gassman signed a national letter of intent to play soccer at Johnson County Community College. Pictured with Cade are (in front, from left) his parents, Tara and Brent Gassman; standing his sister, Carlee, head coach Robert Bovaird, and sister, Bree. 

 Submitted Photo

LOUISBURG – Senior Cade Gassman is following his sister, Carlee’s footsteps, joining the Johnson County Community College soccer team.

Gassman, who played all four years for the Louisburg Wildcats, made the decision official, signing a national letter of intent during a ceremony at the high school.

