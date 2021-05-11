OSAWATOMIE — The Miami County girls swim team recognized seniors Kylee Barnett and Sydney Keaton during its final regular season home meet.
Miami County was runner-up in the meet held Wednesday, May 5, scoring 192 points.
The Miami County girls swim team is based out of Osawatomie with girls from Paola and Louisburg also joining forces. The team started with Osawatomie and Paola. This is the first season Louisburg has been part of the program.
Barnett is an Osawatomie senior. Keaton is from Louisburg.
Claire Brown swam a state qualifying time in the 200 individual medley at the Topeka West High School Invitational at Hummer Sports Complex on Wednesday, April 28. Brown also swam a state consideration time in the 100 freestyle.
Ashley Branine, Abby Bradley, Brown and Keaton swam a time of 4 minutes, 19.76 seconds for first place in the 400-yard freestyle relay at the home meet Wednesday, May 5.
Brown was runner-up in the 100-yard freestyle at the home meet May 5. Branine was third.
Bradley, Branine, Keaton and Brown placed third in the 200-yard medley relay.
Brown placed third in the 50-yard freestyle. Keaton was fifth. Addie Stuebner placed eighth. Dana Mattison was 10th.
Mattison was third in the 500-yard freestyle. Brianna Shippy placed fifth. Barnett was eighth.
Stuebner placed fifth in the 100-yard backstroke. Keaton was seventh.
Libby Barnett, Mattison, Shippy and Stuebner placed sixth in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Emma Johnson placed 10th in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Brown swam a state qualifying time of 2:31.72 in the 200-yard individual medley at the Topeka West High School Invitational. She placed third in the event.
