OSAWATOMIE — The Miami County girls swim team is already making a splash this season, putting up some impressive numbers in its home opener.
Ten girls are out for the program this season, including seniors Emma Boehm, Emma Johnson and Brianna Shippy.
Other letter-winners back are junior Dana Mattison and Addie Stuebner.
Sabra Brueggen is one of the newcomers to keep an eye on. She swam two state qualifying times in the opener. Brueggen swims year-round.
Miami County is coached by Mary Argeropoulos. She is in her third season with the program. Devon Swartz is an assistant coach.
“Each swimmer is setting personal goals for themselves this season ranging from becoming healthier, to improving times, to placing at state,” Argeropoulos said. “As a team we will work on setting personal records for each swimmer, shaving time off relay splits to reach state qualifying and consideration times, and continuing to have fun and passion for our sport.”
Competing in the 200 medley relay are Ashlyn Willard, Janie Harth, Mattison, Boehm; and Ashley Branine, Brueggan, Johnson and Stuebner.
Swimming the 200 freestyle relay are Shippy, Boehm, Willard and Johnson; and Mattison, Branine, Weichert and Brueggan.
Competing in the 400 freestyle relay are Cadence Weichert, Shippy, Weichert and Harth.
Johnson and Shippy compete in the 200 freestyle.
Harth, Willard, Weichert, Brueggan and Stuebner swim the 50 freestyle.
Swimming the 100 freestyle are Willard, Weichert, Branine and Boehm.
Shippy and Mattison swim the 500 freestyle.
Mattison competes in the individual medley.
Boehm, Brueggan and Stuebner swim the 100 backstroke.
Branine, Johnson and Harth compete in the 100 breaststroke.
