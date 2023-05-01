TOPEKA – Swimming against some large schools and tough competition, the Miami County girls swim team members more than held their own in the Topeka-West Invitational.
The Miami County girls turned in eight personal records in the meet held at Hummer Sports Complex in Topeka on Tuesday, April 24. The girls placed eighth in the 15-team event with six swimmers.
“This was probably one of the biggest meets we have attended in the last few years,” Miami County girls swim coach Mary Argeropoulos said. “We are so proud of our six swimmers for performing so well in a deep field of athletes.”
Sophomore Sabra Brueggen placed fourth in the 50 freestyle and fourth in the 100 butterfly. She swam state qualifying times in both events.
Junior Addie Stuebner was in the backstroke.
Senior Dana Mattison placed ninth in the 200 freestyle.
Sophomore Janie Harth placed 10th out of 72 swimmers in the 50 freestyle.
Sophomore Cadence Weichert was 12th in the 100 freestyle. She competed against 52 swimmers in the event.
The Miami County girls swim team placed sixth in the Timberwolf Invitational at Blue Valley Southwest on Saturday, April 22.
Harth, Wichert, Mattison and Brueggen took two seconds off their time, placing seventh in the 200 freestyle relay with a state consideration time.
Brueggen placed second in the 50 freestyle and 500 freestyle with state qualifying times in both events.
Stuebner was ninth in the 200 freestyle.
Harth placed in the 100 breaststroke.
Mattison was 10th in the 100 freestyle. Grace Morrison placed 15th.
Weichert shaved another 1.5 seconds off her time in the 100 backstroke, placing 17th.
