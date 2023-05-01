230412_mr_spt_harth

Janie Harth, a Louisburg sophomore, competes in the breaststroke for the Miami County girls swim team.

TOPEKA – Swimming against some large schools and tough competition, the Miami County girls swim team members more than held their own in the Topeka-West Invitational.

The Miami County girls turned in eight personal records in the meet held at Hummer Sports Complex in Topeka on Tuesday, April 24. The girls placed eighth in the 15-team event with six swimmers.

