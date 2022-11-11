LOUISBURG – There was a lot going on during the Granny Basketball Game, benefiting the Louisburg Agape Food Pantry.
The Louisburg Tonics, 50-years-old and older granny basketball team, took on the Louisburg High School girls basketball team and some local celebrities for an afternoon of fun and fund-raising Sunday, Nov. 6.
Fans brought canned goods and non-perishable food items for admission, collecting about 500 pounds of food for the food pantry, said Tonics team captain Jean Carder.
The Louisburg girls basketball team had a bake sale and a halfcourt granny shot at halftime, raising money for the team.
During the game, the Louisburg Jazzy Cats were selling tickets for a 50-50 raffle to benefit the program. The Jazzy Cats performed at halftime. The Jazzy Cats were also conducting a shoe drive. Collected shoes are sent to Africa where they provide inventory for micro-entrepreneurs who sell the shoes to support themselves and their families.
Chris Cakes served pancakes. The Ministerial Alliance, a collaboration of local churches that assist people with utility bills and provide some community religious services, donated $500 to help cover the costs of the pancake feed.
“We made almost $300 on the pancake feed,” Carder said. “Modern Woodmen of America, with an office in Louisburg, is a corporate sponsor and will be making a donation. Collection boxes for pantry items will be available at the Modern Woodman office, Louisburg City Hall and area churches through early December.”
Beverly Hartgrave (class of 1980) and Janet York (1975) were a tough one-two combination to beat for the Louisburg Tonics. Hartgrave pulled down more than 20 rebounds in the exhibition game. York was the go-to player in the post, leading the team in scoring.
Granny Basketball is played with 1922 rules, which include no timelines or lane restrictions; two dribbles per person per possession; no running or jumping, though players may “hurry;” no physical contact, three points are scored for any granny style shot made, two points for other shots and one point is awarded per each made free throw.
The court is divided into three courts and a player may not move outside of their designated area. Each team consists of five to six players with two guards, two forwards and one or two centers.
Louisburg Tonics players wore 1920s style uniforms: bloomers, middy blouses and knee-high stockings. No bare legs or upper arms may be revealed.
Shay Whiting and Carder served as officials.
Jarrod Worthington served as the announcer, and Alan Lane was the scorekeeper.
Worthington got some help with the play-by-play from the student section, who brought their own announcing stand as part of their own “ESPN Game Day” crew, featuring Jackson Rooney, Cameron McClellan, Nathan Vincent, Brinley White and Gretta Elsner.
“We really appreciate all of your support today,” Carder said prior to tip-off. "Thanks for coming out today and spending part of your Sunday with us."
Carder examined the clothing of the Louisburg girls basketball team and found 21 dress code violations, awarding 21 points to the Tonics before the game even started.
The Louisburg girls and the celebrity all-stars were required to wear an oven mitt on one hand to help level the playing field for both teams.
Brianne Kuhlman put the Louisburg girls on the scoreboard with an inside shot and they still trailed by 19 points. She was the Louisburg girls team captain for the game.
Ellen Morland (1984) served as the Tonics team captain. She made the first bucket for the Tonics. York followed with the first of her flurry of baskets, making it 25-2.
The Tonics sported green socks, featuring a medicine bottle on them.
“No running and no running, this is my kind of league,” Worthington said. “There is hurrying, which is allowed.”
The Tonics had a few secret weapons on hand, who went into the game in the second quarter. Back from the 1973-74 Louisburg Lady Cats basketball team that went all the way to state. Back from the glory days of Louisburg girls basketball to join the Tonics were Rhonda Kerr, Terry Meek and Sue Apple.
While the three gave the Tonics a boost on the court, the Louisburg girls basketball team brought a few community all-stars to help tip the scales in their favor.
The all-stars included the “Playground Legend” himself Scott Margrave from Frist Baptist who made some huge three pointers, Jerry Asher at guard as one of the passers from Auburn Pharmacy, Andy “Sparky” Melton and the “Muscle Man.”
“Sparky” made a great pass to the “Playground Legend” for a granny-style 3-point shot, sparking a 5-0 run for the Louisburg all-stars.
Penny McCaskill (1986) fell down on a play for the Tonics and the “Granny Down” alert went out. The crowd was instructed by officials to yell, scream and holler “Granny Down” if they saw a player fall to the court. The player had to come out for one play and be evaluated before being allowed back on the court.
The Tonics led the Louisburg girls basketball team and their celebrity all-stars 37-10 at halftime.
Several of the all-star celebrity players, however, were found to be in violation, awarding another 11 points to the Tonics for a 41-10 advantage.
Clearly, the Louisburg girls team and all-stars simply had “too much skin” in the game. The dress code violations made the game an uphill battle at best.
The “Muscle Man” entered the game in the third quarter and put pressure on the ball as one of the passers, guards, in the middle section of the court.
York came right back with a clutch shot for the Tonics, extending the lead to 30 points, 43-13.
The score was 45-16 as the game headed into the fourth quarter.
“Downtown” Ally Brown hit a huge 3-pointer, granny-style, for the final points of the game as the Tonics defeated the Louisburg girls and celebrity all-stars, 47-19.
The local food pantry, housed at the United Methodist Church, 249 N. Metcalf Road, has been a staple in Louisburg for more than 30 years. Distributions are the third Wednesday of each month.
Persons who might need assistance or would like to provide a donation, may contact the pantry by phone or text at 913-724-5311.
The pantry serves about 50 families a month, said Kitty Guetterman, president of the Agape Food Pantry. Officers serving with her are vice president Janie Prettyman, secretary Melonie Bigley and treasurer Joe Gregar.
The Granny Basketball League is for women ages 50 or older. The game’s rules generally follow 1920s high school girls’ rules with some modifications for player safety.
The Tonics have been a fixture in Louisburg since 2016. There are more than 400 Granny Basketball players, representing 40 teams in 10 states.
One of the Lawrence teams features a player in her 90s, and one of her teachers in college was the late “Phog” Allen.
Members of the Louisburg Tonics, and the year they graduated from high school, are: Jayne Schommer (1961), Julie McKinley (1977), Penny McCaskill (1985), Beverly Hartgrave (1980), Becky Bowes (1977), Ellen Morland (1984), Janet York (1975), LaVonne Mize (1968), Diana Moore (1986), Cathy Hadley (1973), Jean Carder (1983) and Helen McClain (1967).
Seniors leading the Louisburg girls basketball team are: Brianne Kuhlman, Adyson Ross, Emma Prettyman, Emma Lohse, Delaine Tally, Tehya Harvey and Ava Baker.
Celebrities joining the all-star team were: Jerry Asher (Auburn Pharmacy), Mark Benne (Holy Rosary), Shane Britt (United Methodist), Dave Borgerdine (Holy Rosary), Nick Chapman (LHS staff), Jon Clayton (Faith Chapel), Logan Finch (Jazzy Cat parent), Danny Guetterman (Holy Rosary), Harold Holland (Holy Rosary), Jim Jantsch (Holy Rosary), Eric Keagle (LHS parent), Miles Keaton (United Methodist), Conrad Knipp (Holy Rosary), Adrianne Lane (Lady Cat basketball coach), Jeff Lohse (LHS parent), Scott Margrave (First Baptist), Andy Melton (LHS parent), Jake Polzin (Louisburg Chiropractic Center), Corrine Prettyman (LHS parent), Jill Ross (LHS parent), Justin Schwartz (First Christian), Ed Seck (Holy Rosary), Aaron Stohs (Wildcat Vet), Amy VanRheen (LHS principal) and TJ Williams (Rolling Rock Ranch).
