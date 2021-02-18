SPRING HILL — The Guetterman cousins, Weston and Ben, dominated the first half of the Louisburg Wildcats basketball game against the Spring Hill Broncos.
Weston and Ben combined for 34 points in the first half as the Wildcats jumped out to a 42-20 lead against the Broncos on Thursday, Feb. 11.
Louisburg went on to win the game, 60-49, but Spring Hill made things interesting with a 16-7 run in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats improved to 11-5 with the victory.
The Wildcats opened the game with a 21-11 run and outscored the Broncos 21-9 in the second quarter. Spring Hill cut into the 22-point halftime deficit, but it was too big of a hill to climb in the 11-point loss.
Weston Guetterman led the Wildcats with 24 points. Ben Guetterman finished with 15 points.
Julian Margrave scored 13 points for Louisburg. Michael Seuferling and Maverick Rockers also scored.
Cooper Jones led Spring Hill with 22 points. He posted seven points in the first quarter and nine in the final frame. Jones made 10 field goals, including two 3-pointers.
Ryan Weber had 12 points. Jamon Beck, Kameron Crotchett and Evan Letellier also scored.
