LOUISBURG — Davis Guetterman has been a fixture for the Louisburg volleyball team, lettering all four seasons with the Lady Cats.
Guetterman came up as a setter but soon played all six positions on the court. She played setter and hitter.
Guetterman was named the Tri-County Spotlight Co-Volleyball Player of the Year with teammate Corinna McMullen. The two are four-year letter-winners for the Louisburg volleyball program.
“Corinna and Davis are so deserving of this honor,” Louisburg coach Leanna Willer said. “Each of them have had outstanding careers for Louisburg, and they’ve done it together all four years. These two have been running the show for Louisburg volleyball, and have accomplished a lot within that time.”
Guetterman said it was an honor to be chosen for the award with her teammate and friend Corinna McMullen.
“Being named co-spotlight player of the year is an incredible culmination to the four years that Rinny and I have been a part of this program,” Guetterman said. “We were both blessed to have the opportunity to run the team from freshman until our senior year.
“We were also surrounded by countless dominant athletes who helped make our careers so successful,” she said. “Volleyball is truly a team sport, and a team cannot win a game with a single person, but rather as a unit.”
Guetterman registered 1,603 assists, 564 digs, 199 kills and 184 aces in her high school career.
“Davis is one of those players that is always working her absolute hardest,” Willer said. “She worked her tail off in the weight room and at summer conditioning. She is completely dedicated to this volleyball program.
“She took it upon herself to coach up the underclassmen whenever she couldn’t participate due to injuries,” Willer said. “Davis is a fantastic setter and all-around player, but the most impressive thing about Davis is how selfless she is. She is everyone else’s biggest fan.”
Davis and McMullen are both all-stars on the court and in the classroom with perfect 4.0 grade-point averages.
Both are multi-sport student-athletes, playing volleyball and track and field. McMullen and Davis were state qualifiers in track. McMullen qualified in the discus. Davis competed at state in the javelin.
Willer said she was blessed to have Davis and McMullen set the tone for program in her first season as head coach.
“I am very thankful to have had their leadership and experience for my first year coaching,” Willer said. “I could always count on them to give maximum effort and energy. They were phenomenal captains for our team, always encouraging every teammate and pushing everyone to get better and better throughout the season. I am so thankful for all they have done for our team, our program, and our school.”Guetterman said the seniors: Aubryn Berck, Chase Kallevig, McMullen and herself, leave the Lady Cat volleyball tradition in good hands.
“This group had to overcome many obstacles, stemming from injuries,” Guetterman said. “However, I felt that it gave some of our younger players a chance to prove themselves and prepare for years to come. This year was such a fun experience for Rinny and I because we truly got to conduct this team.
“Our coaches asked a lot of us, playing six rotations and multiple positions, however we are both people who love a challenge,” she said. “Obviously, every team preaches about working hard, but this group truly showed what grit and determination looks like.”
Being our last season, Rinny and I did not want to skip a beat. We knew what it took to qualify for state and we wanted that experience for our teammates. Although we came up short, our team this year worked harder than any team I have been on.”
Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.
