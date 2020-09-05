LOUISBURG — Quarterback Weston Guetterman ran for three touchdowns as the Louisburg Wildcats rallied to defeat the Spring Hill Broncos.
Louisburg answered back from deficits 6-0 and 14-8 to defeat Spring Hill by a final of 22-14 at Wildcat Stadium on senior night Friday, Sept. 4.
Before the game the Louisburg Wildcats recognized seniors Justin Collins, Weston Guetterman, Andy Hupp, Will Patterson, Jay Scollin, Konnor Vohs, Ben Wiedenmann and Alec Younggren,
The Wildcats were knocking on the door most of the first half, but the Broncos defense bent and did not break.Louisburg had a 10-minute drive in the first quarter but could not make the final three yards, turning the ball over on downs. The Wildcats had a short field after a big punt return by Guetterman, but were held inside the 14-yard line by the Broncos. Another drive stalled at the Spring Hill 32-yard line.
Spring Hill opened the scoring with a 54-yard touchdown pass from Fletcher Pankey to Zach Knowlton with 6:21 left in the second quarter.
Guetterman answered for the Wildcats with a 5-yard touchdown run. Brandon Doles ran for the two-point conversion, giving Louisburg an 8-6 advantage.
The Broncos took a 14-8 lead in the third quarter on a 18-yard touchdown pass from Pankey to Knowlton.
Guetterman had a 14-yard touchdown run to tie the score.
The Wildcat defense had a big stop on furth down to stop the Broncos.
Running back Ben Wiedenman had a 46 yard run to get a drive started for the Wildcats. Guetterman finished it with a 31-yard touchdown run, giving Louisburg a 22-14 lead.
Konnor Vohs turned out the lights, picking off a Spring Hill pass and Louisburg ran out the clock.
