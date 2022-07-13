LOUISBURG — Sierra Hahn opened her senior season in goal for the Louisburg Lady Cats soccer team with five shutouts.
The team went 6-2 over its first eight games with all six wins by shutouts.
Hahn posted 19 shutouts in the last two seasons. She was named the Tri-County Spotlight Girls Soccer Goalie of the Year.
“I am super honored to be receiving goalkeeper of the year.” Hahn said. “This season has been so memorable, and I wouldn’t have wanted to share it with any other team. Even though we didn’t go as far as we wished, we still had an incredible season.
“I am so thankful to have such talented teammates to help push me to be the best keeper I can be,’ she said. “Although I record clean sheets (shutouts), I couldn’t have done it without the group of girls in front of me. I knew they always had my back in every game which gave me the courage to take risks and make those big saves.”
Hahn nearly had the Lady Cats headed to their fifth straight appearance in the Class 4-1A state tournament, holding Topeka-Hayden to one goal in a heartbreaking 1-0 loss in the regional championship Thursday, May 19.
Hahn made some incredible saves against Topeka-Hayden, coming out to dive on loose balls, punching a couple of shots over the goal and cutting down angles.
“Even though we were just shy of making state, the Hayden game was one of the most memorable games of my high school career,” Hahn said. “I have never wanted to win a game more. I was laying it all out there that night.
“As the seconds ticked away in that game my heart clenched cause I realized that it was the team’s last game together with coach Kyle Conley, and it was truly heartbreaking,” she said. “That game, I didn’t just want to win for myself, but I wanted to win for the girls and coach Conley and his legacy. He was the one that pushed me and gave me a chance as a freshman to be a part of this family.”
Led by Hahn and a tough Lady Cat defense, Louisburg finished the season with a record of 13-5.
“Sierra had another good year,” Louisburg coach Kyle Conley said. “She made a lot of big saves for us.”
Hahn was named the best keeper in the league, earning first-team honors on the All-Frontier League Soccer Team.
She made 55 saves in 18 games and posted eight shutouts on the season.
Hahn was also recognized at the state level, being named second team 4-1A All-State by the Kansas High School Soccer Coaches Association.
Sierra is the daughter of Jeral and Darcy Hahn of Louisburg.
