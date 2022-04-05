LOUISBURG – Third baseman Corbin Hamman had five hits on opening day to lead the Wildcats.
The Louisburg Wildcat baseball team scored 10 runs in its home opener against Baldwin, falling in both games of a doubleheader.
Hamman was 3-for-3 in the opener, scoring two runs in an 8-3 loss Tuesday, March 29.
Left fielder Brandon Doles, centerfield Declan Battle and Hamman each had two hits in the second game. The Wildcats lost the game 14-9.
Baldwin jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first game. Louisburg scored one run in the fourth inning and added two runs in the sixth.
Doles started the game and took the loss. Mack Newell allowed two runs on one hit in three innings of relief.
Hamman singled, doubled and tripled. He scored twice.
Designated hitter Cade Driskell doubled. Second baseman Brody McGreer had two hits and drove in one run. First baseman Kolby Kattau singled and drove in one run.
Kattau singled, tripled and scored in the second game. Battle singled, walked three times, drove in one run and scored twice.
Pitcher Maverick Rockers singled and scored. Driskell singled, drove in one run and scored. Hamman singled, drove in one run and scored twice. McGreer singled and drove home one run. Doles walked twice and scored two runs.
Rockers started the game. Samuel Hastings, Kattau and Hamman pitched in relief.
