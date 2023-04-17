LOUISBURG — Corbin Hamman allowed just one run on six hits to lead the Louisburg Wildcats to a 3-1 victory against Tonganoxie.
Tonganoxie, runner-up in the Class 4A state tournament last year, is ranked No. 4 in Class 4A this season.
Corbin Hamman fires one home for the Wildcats against Tonganoxie on Thursday, April 13. Hamman held Tonganoxie to one run on six hits in a 3-1 victory.
LOUISBURG — Corbin Hamman allowed just one run on six hits to lead the Louisburg Wildcats to a 3-1 victory against Tonganoxie.
Tonganoxie, runner-up in the Class 4A state tournament last year, is ranked No. 4 in Class 4A this season.
Hamman tamed Tonganoxie at home Thursday, April 16. He pitched a complete game to notch the win.
The Louisburg Wildcats, Class 4A regional runner-up a year ago, improved to 7-3 on the season.
Louisburg freshman Danny Napier had a day as the Wildcats swept a doubleheader from the Eagles in Wellsville on Thursday, April 6.
Napier hit three home runs, driving in nine runs as the Wildcats defeated the Eagles 12-3 in the opener. He became the first Louisburg player to hit three home runs in a game and also the first to drive in nine runs.
He doubled and drove home another run in a 6-3 victory in the second game.
Napier put up more highlights behind the plate, throwing out two Wellsville base runners.
Hamman started the first game and got the win, working into the seventh inning. He gave up five hits and struck out 10.
Louisburg had 15 hits in the opener. Luke Schultz, Cade Driskell and Declan Battle each had three base hits. Schultz scored three runs. Nathaniel Lamm, Driskell and Battle each drove in one run.
Bristol Barbour allowed three runs on three hits over six innings to pick up the win in the second game. He struck out nine.
Hammon singled to drive in Wyatt Holland. Napier followed with a ground ball to score Holland and tie the game, 2-2, in the third inning.
Jack Anderson scored on a ground ball by Hamman to give the Wildcats the lead. Louisburg added two more runs on RBI singles by Kaleb Carter and Anderson.
Battle, Schultz and Anderson each had two hits, Hamman drove in two runs. Napier and Holland doubled.
Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.