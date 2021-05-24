LOUISBURG — Alexis Hampton broke a 1-1 tie in double overtime as the Lady Cats won a regional championship with a 2-1 victory against Eudora.
Midfielder Reese Johnson dribbled in on the Eudora goal in double overtime, and passed the ball to Hampton. She took advantage, firing a shot into the back of the net for the game-winner at home Thursday, May 20.
Tehya Harvey followed the shot and took out the trash for the first goal of the game in the second half. The ball got away from the Eudora keeper and Harvey was there to put it in the back of the net.
Members of the regional champion Louisburg Lady Cats soccer team (11-6-1) are Olivia Barber, Abigail Christensen, Emma Christy, Lola Edwards, Bree Gassman, Elizabeth George, Lizvet Guzman Damian, Sierra Hahn, Bailey Hallas, Alexis Hampton, Tehya Harvey, Jolie Hendrickson, Reese Johnson, Brianne Kuhlman, Catie Lemke, Macy Lemke, Kassidi Lomax, Sammy McDaniel, Melissa Meigs, Ruth Minster, Madison O’Keefe, Novella Ptacek, Madison Quinn, Adyson Ross, Madison Smith, Hailey Sword, Kennady Wilkerson and Bronwynn Williams.
Shutout
The Lady Cats defeated Bishop Ward 10-0 at home Tuesday, May 18, advancing to the regional title game.
Barber, Sword, Edwards and Hampton each had two goals in the victory.
Minster scored on a corner kick. Lemke came off the bench and scored her first goal of the season.
