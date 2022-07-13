When I look in the mirror, I see a lot of my father Franklin. He is a huge part of the man I am today.
Dad was born today, July 13, in Utica, Mo., in 1934. He would be 88. Happy heavenly Birthday buddy, I sure do miss you.
We lost Dad on Nov. 9, 2011, but not before getting to watch our beloved St. Louis Cardinals win one more World Series for him.
I made a trip to see Dad in October of 2011 and got to watch game seven of the World Series as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Texas Rangers to win the series four games to three.
It was an evening that I will never forget and cherish the rest of my life. Game six was scheduled for a Wednesday evening with game seven on Thursday. I was going home Friday. As soon as I heard game six was rained out and moved to Thursday, I knew the St. Louis Cardinals were going to win the World Series, since Dad and I would be watching game seven together.
Texas led the series three games to two heading into Game Six. Texas was one strike away from winning the World Series twice. St. Louis rallied from a two-run deficit in the bottom of the ninth and again in the bottom of the 10th inning, winning it 10-9 on a walk-off home run by David Freese.
St. Louis trailed 2-0 in game seven but scored six unanswered runs for the Cardinals’ 11th World Series title.
Dad loved his family. He was married to my mother, Genevieve, for more than 50 years. He loved to brag about us kids: Cindy, Tim, Terry, John, Ray, Eric and me.
It was a St. Louis Cardinals family. Dad was born in 1934, the year the “Gas House Gang” St. Louis Cardinals with Dizzy Dean and Daffy Dean defeated the Detroit Tigers in the World Series. The team also featured Ducky Medwick, Pepper Martin and Frankie Frisch. Four of the seven Morris children were born during a World Series year for the St. Louis Cardinals.
Terry was born in 1964. The Cardinals, led by Bob Gibson and Lou Brock, defeated the New York Yankees in seven games.
John came into this world in 1967, another great World Series year for the Cardinals. St. Louis defeated Ted Williams and his Boston Red Sox four games to three. The St. Louis lineup featured stars like Roger Maris, Orlando Cepeda and Steve Carlton.
My twin brother Ray and I joined the family in 1968. St. Louis went to the World Series that year and fell to the Detroit Tigers in seven games. In game one of the series, Gibson set a new World Series strikeout record, fanning 17. Brock hit .464 in the series with two home runs. Tim McCarver and Julian Javiar both batted .333. Gibson hit a home run as the Cardinals won game four 10-1.
Dad had a passion for fishing. He enjoyed teaching the grandchildren how to fish and got pictures of them with their first fish. The catfish on the Lamine River in Sedalia, Mo., may have been the only ones not sad to see him go.
My buddy loved baseball, especially the St. Louis Cardinals. His favorite player was Enos “Country” Slaughter, who scored the game-winning run against the Boston Red Sox in the 1946 World Series.
Dad was sick and asked his father, grandpa Ray, to get him some orange juice. I think he was going to get his orange juice no matter what, but grandpa told him if the Cardinals won the World Series, he would get the orange juice.
I met Slaughter at a St. Louis Cardinals banquet in 1995 and told him that story. He got a kick out of it. Slaughter tricked the Red Sox with his “Mad Dash” in the eighth inning when he scored all the way from first base.
Dad and mom made more than one trip from Chanute, Kan., to see Stan “The Man,” Musial Play for the St. Louis Cardinals. Dad was a big fan of Marck McGwire, Kurt Warner and Albert Pujols.
Dad loved to barbecue and would do so on many occasions, especially Father’s Day.
The United States flag flew proudly in front of our home in Florissant, Mo., a St. Louis suburb, for six decades. Dad joined the United States Navy right out of high school in 1952. He was in the Navy during the Korean War and was discharged in 1956. Dad and Mom got married June 25, 1960.
He was a radioman in the Navy and worked for Western Union for many years before taking a job at McDonnell Douglas.
During his time with Western Union, he would be in the press box at Busch Memorial Stadium. Dad would send out copy for St. Louis sports writers from the stadium to their newspapers over the telegraph.
Dad gave me my passion for sports. There was nothing like going to the ball game with him. We spent many evenings watching our Cardinals on television. I loved talking about the players and what teams they used to be with and how many all-star games they were in and such. I was basically the color man for the game right in our living room.
Dad was big and strong, yet gentle and kind. He believed in me. Dad taught me how to be a man, how to stand up for what was right, be gracious in victory and defeat, look for the best in people and do everything in praise of our Lord and creator.
I am still trying to be like him, the greatest man I will ever know. Happy Birthday buddy, love your son.
