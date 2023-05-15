230517_mr_spt_lou_soccer_01

The Louisburg girls soccer team honored senior coaches and managers prior to a 5-0 shutout against Bonner Springs on Thursday, May 4. Seniors are (from left) Tehya Harvey, Brianne Kuhlman, Adyson Ross, Brylee Diederich, Bree Gasssman and managers Ayden Deterding, Gavin York and Matthew Sword.

LOUISBURG — The Louisburg Lady Cat soccer team sent Brylee Diederich, Bree Gassman, Tehya Harvey, Brianne Kuhlman and Adyson Ross out with a 5-0 shutout victory against Bonner Springs on senior night.

It was an emotional game for everyone, especially Harvey, who was not even sure she would get to play this season. Harvey was recovering from an ACL injury last fall.

