The Louisburg girls soccer team honored senior coaches and managers prior to a 5-0 shutout against Bonner Springs on Thursday, May 4. Seniors are (from left) Tehya Harvey, Brianne Kuhlman, Adyson Ross, Brylee Diederich, Bree Gasssman and managers Ayden Deterding, Gavin York and Matthew Sword.
LOUISBURG — The Louisburg Lady Cat soccer team sent Brylee Diederich, Bree Gassman, Tehya Harvey, Brianne Kuhlman and Adyson Ross out with a 5-0 shutout victory against Bonner Springs on senior night.
It was an emotional game for everyone, especially Harvey, who was not even sure she would get to play this season. Harvey was recovering from an ACL injury last fall.
Harvey fought and worked hard to come back and made her season debut on senior night, getting a chance to play about 10 minutes.
One of those minutes, a few seconds actually, brought tears to players and fans alike.
Junior forward Lexi Hampton had a breakaway in the first half and sent a pass to Harvey on the other side of the field. Harvey did not miss a beat, kicking the ball into the back of the net in her first game back.
It was a rainy night for the game Thursday, May 4.
Diederich opened the scoring for the Lady Cats in the first half. Harvey made it 2-0 with her special senior night goal.
Hampton scored in the second half to push the lead to 3-0. Ross made it 4-0 with a goal, becoming the third senior to net a goal on senior night.
Hampton put the final goal in the net as the Lady Cats improved to 10-4 with the victory.
It was a great bounce-back win for Louisburg after lossing to Basehor-Linwood, 2-0.
The Lady Cats went on to finish the regular season with three consecutive victories. Louisburg defeated Ottawa on the road Tuesday, May 9, by a final of 8-0 and then traveled to Lansing on Thursday, May 11, to end the regular season with a 2-0 victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.