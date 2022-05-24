LOUISBURG — The state playoffs came early for the Lady Cat soccer team.
Louisburg, the No. 2 seed, played perennial state soccer power Topeka-Hayden for the Class 4-1A regional championship Thursday, May 19.
Louisburg (13-5) fell to Topeka-Hayden (10-6-1) in a 1-0 shutout.
“It is an absolute shame this game was played so early in the playoffs,” Louisburg coach Kyle Conley said. “The Topeka-Hayden team was a really tough matchup for us. They are physical and talented. I think the game was wide open. Both teams played extremely hard and did not back down.
“I thought we had a goal coming at any moment,” Conley said. “We kept the pressure up, and the last 10 to 15 minutes we created a lot. We changed formations to be more aggressive, and I thought we did a nice job of applying pressure. The girls left everything they had on the field.”
The matchup was highly anticipated, drawing huge crowd from both schools. Fans filled the bleachers and sat down on the grass from one end of the field to the other.
“I was so proud of those young ladies and how hard they played,” he said. “I still need to look up the numbers, but that might be the largest crowd we ever had at a women’s soccer game at Louisburg High School.
‘We wanted to play for them and represent them in the best way possible,” he said. “We never want to disappoint our supporters.”
Seniors playing in their final high school soccer game for the Lady Cats were: goalie Sierra Hahn, defender Bailey Hallas, midfielder Reese Johnson, midfielder Kassidi Lomax, midfielder Catie Lemke, defender Ruth Minster and defender Sammy McDaniel.
It was also the final game for Conley, who announced plans to leave the district at the end of the season to take a coaching position at Blue Valley West High School.
Conley coached the Louisburg boys and girls soccer programs for seven years.
Hahn made some incredible saves to keep the Lady Cats in the game, coming out to dive on loose balls, punching a couple of shots over the goal and cutting down angles.
Junior defender Adyson Ross was physical, taking on some quick and tenacious offensive attackers from Topeka-Hayden.
Sophomore midfielder Alexis Hampton got hit on every 50-50 ball and kept pushing on for the Lady Cats. Hampton matched Topeka-Hayden’s physical play with a physical edge of her own. She also had some great passes to send the ball ahead.
Hailey Sword, a sophomore defender, attacked the dribble and was quick to challenge on 50-50 balls.
Sophomore forward Lola Edwards battled in the middle of the field for possession and helped create some nice shots on the attack. She had several nice crosses from the wing, but the Lady Cats were not able to take advantage.
Minster slowed Topeka-Hayden down, taking on their attackers and putting pressure on the ball with some nice takeaways.
Bree Gassman, a sophomore midfielder, aided the defense with some great clears and a big time head ball to get the ball out of the box during a Topeka-Hayden attack.
Also playing for the Lady Cats were junior midfielder Tehya Harvey, sophomore forward Ava Bilyeu, junior defender Brianne Kuhlman, junior midfielder Brylee Diederich, sophomore midfielder Ashlyn Berck, sophomore midfielder Rowan Yows, sophomore midfielder Brinley White, sophomore midfielder Bronwynn Williams, sophomore midfielder Kennedy Smith, junior midfielder Nerea Ocerin, sophomore defender Aliya Klugman, sophomore defender Elizabeth George, sophomore midfielder Abigail Christensen, sophomore defender Madison O’Keefe, freshman midfielder Baileigh Johnson, freshman forward Ashlyn Kuhlman, junior defender Jolie Hendrickson, freshman midfielder Shylar Whiting, freshman midfielder Jaden Bentz, sophomore defender Madison Smith, freshman forward Madison Huggins, junior midfielder Ava Baker, freshman defender Evyn Richardson, freshman defender Riley May and sophomore goalie Macy Lemke.
Topeka-Hayden struck for a goal early in the first half and kept the offensive pressure on the entire game.
Hahn and the Louisburg defense would not allow another goal the rest of the game in the hard-fought, 1-0, loss.
“I told them after the game that they had no reason to hold their heads down,” Conley said, “They represented our team, our program, and our community to the best of their ability.”
