CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Isabelle Holtzen, a sophomore at the University of Northern Iowa, was named to the Missouri Valley Conference Track and Field Scholar-Athlete Team.
Holtzen, a graduate of Louisburg High School, was one of 14 members of the University of Northern Iowa team on the scholar-athlete team. Six women and eight men from the program were recognized.
To be honored on the list, an athlete must have a 3.3 cumulative GPA, be at least a sophomore in athletic and academic standing and placed in the top eight of an individual event or top three in a relay event at the indoor championship.
Holtzen, a pole vautler, has a 3.79 GPA, the highest among UNI women. She has a double major with Business Analytics and Finance.
She placed third in the pole vault in the Missouri Valley Conference Indoor Championships on Feb. 29.
Hotlzen was second in the pole vault at the Jimmy Grant Invitational in December. She was fourth in the pole vault with a personal record at the Bison Team Cup in January. Holtzen won the Wartburg Meet in February.
She placed fourth in the Jim Duncan Invitational on March 30 of the 2019 outdoor season. She placed third in the pole vault in the Musco Twilight on April 13. Holtzen was runner-up in the Tom Botts Invitational on April 20. She was fourth in the conference meet in May.
During her freshman year, 2018-19, Holtzen placed fifth in the pole vault at the Jimmy Grant Invitational. She was fifth in the Bison Team Cup. Holtzen placed second in the Jack Jennett Open.
She was all-league, all-regional and all-state in the pole vault during her high school career with the Louisburg Lady Cats.
Holtzen was a two-time state medalist in the pole vault. She was also a state qualifier in cross country. She is a member of the National Honor Society and honor roll.
Isabelle is the daughter of Michelle and Craig Holtzen of Louisburg.
