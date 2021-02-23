CHANUTE — Cade Holtzen and Alec Younggren won substate wrestling titles for the Louisburg Wildcats.
Holtzen scored a 4-1 decision against Cody Burchett of Fort Scott for first place in the Class 4A substate at Chanute High School on Saturday, Feb. 21.
Holtzen, 35-1, was 3-0 with a pin and two decisions for first place at 132 pounds. All three of his matches were memorable ones. He opened with a pin against Peyton Wilderman of Frontenac for the 150th win of his high school career. Holtzen tied a record set by Austin Hood.
He won a 5-2 decision against Noah Bailey of Tonganoxie, notching the new school record for wins at 151. Holtzen then went on to take the substate crown with the decision against Burchett in the finals.
Younggren went 3-0 with three pins for first place at 220 pounds, improving his record to a perfect 35-0. He pinned Dalton Roush of Holton in the championship match.
Younggren won the 100th victory of his career during the regional meet the previous week. He scored 26 team points.
The Paola Panthers qualified four wrestlers for state.
Macoy Johnson, 10-2, placed third at 113 pounds. He scored a 2-0 decision against AJ Schaffer of Anderson County in the third-place match. Johnson was 3-1 with a pin.
Clayton Younger, 23-6, was third at 120 pounds. He won a 1-0 decision against Kohen Wright of Independence in the third-place match. Younger was 3-1 with a pin.
Ryan Pankov, 16-7, placed fourth at 126 pounds. He was 2-2. Pankov punched his ticket to state with a 6-5 comeback decision against TJ Taylor of Iola in the consolation semifinals.
Carson Gleghorn, 21-7, qualified for state as a senior. He won a 6-4 decision against Storm Niegsch of Frontenac in the consolation semifinals at 160 pounds.
Gleghorn ran from the mat and jumped in to the arms of coach Darvin Willard to celebrate the win. Gleghorn was 2-2 in the substate tournament.
Tough Injury
Chance Mitzner, Osawatomie, 16-3, suffered a knee injury in a 7-4 loss against Noah Bailey of Tonganoxie in a 132-pound match. Mitzner, a two-time state qualifier, placed third in the state last season.
Upset
Bodi Isenhower of Prairie View went into the substate tournament with a perfect record of 20-0. Isenhower placed fifth at 138 pounds, missing a trip to state by one win.
Isenhower won a 15-3 major decision against Migue Andazola of Baldwin. Isenhower lost a 9-4 decision in the semifinals and was pinned in the consolation semifinals, eliminating him from postseason. He bounced back with a pin against Nick Lawson of Tonganoxie.
Aiden Barker, Louisburg, 27-10, was fifth at 182 pounds. He was 2-2 with two pins.
Ryan Owens, Louisburg, 25-8, placed sixth at 120 pounds. He was 1-3.
Seth Carrow, 15-8, Osawatomie, placed sixth at 182 pounds. He was 1-3.
Kevin Bartlett, 21-15, Louisburg, was 0-2 at 126 pounds
Damien Kline, Prairie View, 12-8, was 0-2 at 170 pounds.
Noah Nordgren, Prairie View, 11-12, was 0-2 at 220 pounds.
Elijah Eslinger, Louisburg, 18-16, was 0-2 at 285 pounds.
Gavin Brewer, 7-5, Osawatomie, was 0-2 at 285 pounds.
Spring Hill
The Spring Hill Broncos competed in the Class 5A regional at De Soto on Saturday, Feb. 20.
Kevin McAllister, 14-5, was fifth at 138 pounds. He was 2-2 with a sudden victory.
Miles Bell, 11-11, placed sixth at 132 pounds. He was 1-3.
Draven Pipken, 18-7, was sixth at 195 pounds. He was 1-3.
Ryan Pahl was 0-2 at 120 pounds.
Fletcher Pankey, 8-10, was 0-2 at 170 pounds.
Denver Gardner, 15-6, was 0-2 at 285 pounds.
