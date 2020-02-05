Dear Clark Hunt,
Congratulations on bringing the Lombardi Trophy back home with one of the most heart-pounding fourth quarters in Super Bowl history as the Kansas City Chiefs and MVP Patrick Mahomes defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Miami on Sunday, Feb. 2.
Kansas City is very fortunate to have an owner like you in the National Football League with teams moving to fancy new homes in Hollywood and Las Vegas. Loyalty from a family like yours is becoming a rare commodity in sports.
When your father Lamar brought the Dallas Texans to Kansas City in 1963, it was a move that has left an indelible impression on Kansas and Missouri and wherever members of the Kingdom call home.
Collecting memories from our Miami County fans who followed the 1969-70 Super Bowl champions to those who could only dream of that moment for the past five decades, there was one common thread — love. These people love their Kansas City Chiefs. They love and respect the Hunt family. They love Patrick Mahomes.
And the Kansas City Chiefs gave them not only love, but also something to look forward to. This ride to the Super Bowl was something to take their mind off another round of chemotherapy in a fight against breast cancer — a moment to share with their dad after rallying around him through some life-threatening health concerns before a major surgery — and the memory of a loved one who is no longer with us and the wonder of what seeing this team from Heaven has to feel like.
Kieran Cole Shadden will know about the incredible 27-yard touchdown run by Mahomes that happened as he came into this world in the delivery room of a hospital in Joplin, Mo., the son of Osawatomie graduate Justin Shadden and his fiancé Paige Jensen with one very proud grandpa Bill who waited 12 years for another grandchild and 50 years to see his Chiefs win another Super Bowl.
It isn’t every day the owner of the Kansas City Chiefs asks you for good luck, the entire team greets you at midfield and Mahomes hands you a game ball for being the Hope Hero like Louisburg eighth-grader Lane Cunningham experienced in the AFC Divisional Playoffs.
Who could forget the “Puppet Lady,” Janel Carbajo who started going to the Kansas City Chiefs game as a date with her husband Tom. Now 31 years later with children Kelsey, Macy and Kaden, it has become a “standing date” for the couple. Not only was she selected a finalist for the Ford Hall of Fans, Janel got invited to the Super Bowl to see her Chiefs win it all in Miami. Even down 20-10 in the fourth quarter, who would doubt the Chiefs with their X-factor Mahomes?
This was Kansas City’s method of operation. Trailing 24-0 against Houston only to win 51-31 and coming back against Tennesee after being down 10-0 and 17-7 on its way to a 35-24 vicory.
It wouldn’t have been the team of destiny without another come-from-behind victory.
All the Chiefs Kingdom had to deal with Super Bowl Sunday were a lot of slow breathing-techniques for racing hearts and dreams — some really, really big dreams — for a team with some really, really big hearts.
Bob Harrington, a long-time sportswriter at the Miami County Republic, loved covering his Kansas City Chiefs. He started the sports pages here in 1949. He would work for the newspaper for part of six decades.
Harrington was still working here when he passed away Nov. 1, 2009, at the age of 83. He was more than my mentor. Bob was my friend.
A big city guy coming from Florissant, Mo., a suburb of St. Louis, Bob taught me the ropes and a thing or two about the good life. He taught me about what really mattered in life. Bob measured his riches in friends and everyone knew the man everywhere we went.
He even brought me to Arrowhead Stadium to photograph the Kansas City Chiefs for a game against the defending Super Bowl Champion Washington Redskins in November 1992. Despite getting run over by Art Monk on the sidelines in my NFL debut, Harrington managed to keep me. I think he never missed a game, covering the team since it arrived in Kansas City.When he missed that first game in November 2009, Heather Plumb from the Kansas City Chiefs front offices asked about Bob. When she heard we had lost him, Heather reached out to us at the newspaper and to let the family know his Chiefs were leaving Bob’s seat open in the press box out of respect for the man who had covered them his whole life.
That is what this Kansas City Chiefs football team is — family. I will never forget what your organization did for my buddy Bob and the Harrington family and everyone who loved him here in Paola.
You have something special here Mr. Hunt. This kind of love — dedication — loyalty — respect — is rare not just in sports — but in life. Many talk about it, but few walk the walk.
No one can stop a team of destiny. Big Red Andy Reid won his first Super Bowl on a quite remarkable day. It was the second Super Bowl Championship for the Kansas City Chiefs. It was Reid’s 222nd victory, coming on 02/02/2020.
My grandpa Raymond had a word for that. He loved playing cards and he loved his “bullets.” Raymond told me those were deuces. That’s a lot of 2’s there.
On behalf of a proud, good-old Heartland rural community, I congratulate you and your family, your players, organization and staff on a job well done on and off the field.
I thank you for the tears of joy you brought down upon your Kingdom in Kansas City on Sunday, Nov. 2. How ‘bout those Kansas City Chieeeeefs!
