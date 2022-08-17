220817_mr_spt_hursey

Mike Hursey and his wife, Christine, pose for pictures at the Kansas City Royals game Sunday, Aug. 14, where he was honored to sit in the Buck O’Neil Legacy Seat.

 Submitted Photo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mike Hursey was recognized by the Kansas City Royals with the Buck O’Neil Legacy Seat for his work to advocate for and support sustainable foods.

Hursey was a good luck charm for Kansas City in O’Neil’s seat on Sunday, Aug. 14, as the Royals ended the Los Angeles Dodgers’ winning streak at 12 games with a 4-0 shutout behind six scoreless innings from starter Brady Singer. Kansas City struck for single runs in the first, third and sixth innings and added an insurance run on a solo homer by Vinnie Pasquantino in the bottom of the eighth.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

