KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mike Hursey was recognized by the Kansas City Royals with the Buck O’Neil Legacy Seat for his work to advocate for and support sustainable foods.
Hursey was a good luck charm for Kansas City in O’Neil’s seat on Sunday, Aug. 14, as the Royals ended the Los Angeles Dodgers’ winning streak at 12 games with a 4-0 shutout behind six scoreless innings from starter Brady Singer. Kansas City struck for single runs in the first, third and sixth innings and added an insurance run on a solo homer by Vinnie Pasquantino in the bottom of the eighth.
Hursey grew up in Gary, Ind., and moved to Kansas City, Mo., in 1968. He retired from Walmart in 2009 and opened Casa Somerset Bed & Breakfast and Organic Farm with his wife, Christine.
“I am so humbled and honored,” Hursey said. “When I got the email, I was speechless. I called out Christine and I could hardly talk. She thought I was having a heart attack. There is no higher honor in Kansas City than the Buck O’Neil Legacy Seat.
“I was honored simply for doing something that is good for everyone,” he said. “It was awesome, just thinking of all of the deserving people who had sat there before me. I have to think, if more people would be a Buck O’Neil, how great this world would be.”
Hursey went to the Kansas City Royals game with his wife, Christine, son Michael, and his wife, Stephanie, and longtime co-worker and Walmart assistant manager Karen Blanck. Jerry Rockhold, who nominated Hursey for the award, was also at the game.
“God has blessed my life with so many opportunities to make life better for many others,” Hursey said.
Hursey said it was an honor to be selected for the Buck O’Neil Legacy Seat, honoring a man who lived his live with love for everyone.
Hursey wore a Kansas City Monarchs jersey signed by Buck O’Neil for the occasion. He first met O’Neil when Walmart was a sponsor of the Buck Buchanan Autograph Carnival to benefit Special Olympics.
“Buck O’Neil made a difference in people’s lives when he was alive and still is, instilling in many of us to always do the right thing, even when no one is watching,” Hursey said. “So many of the problems and terrible things happening would go away if we all put others first like Buck O’Neil did.”
O’Neil played and managed the Kansas City Monarchs. He was the first black coach in Major League baseball, working as third base coach for the Chicago Cubs. O’Neil later worked as a scout for the Kansas City Royals.
O’Neil, an ambassador for the Negro Leagues, became nationally recognized following Ken Burns’ series on baseball. O’Neil was inducted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame this summer.
Hursey went to the Negro League Museum on Friday, Aug. 12, to see Buck O’Neil’s Hall of Fame plaque, which was in Kansas City from Cooperstown for two days. Hursey was the first person to go through the museum that morning and was interviewed by Channel 4.
Hursey was the first recipient of the Sam Walton Excellence in Leadership Award.
He was chosen in 2012 as a United States delegate to the Slow Food World Food Conference in Turin, Italy, which involved 130 countries. The conference discussed world food problems and possible solutions.
Hursey was chosen the Culinarian of the Year by the Kansas City Chefs Association in 2013. He has been a member of Cultivate KC since 2004, which is the pioneer organization in KC for sustainable farming.
Hursey is a member of KC Healthy Kids and KC Food Circle. He works with the Greater KC Food Coalition, which lobbied to get the sales tax off on food and farmers markets to help low-income families.
He donates his time, talent and supplies to KC Farm School at Gibbs Road, which is in Kansas City, Kan. The organization helps children from the Turner School district learn the benefit of real, healthy food.
Hursey has been involved with Kansas Rural Center on changing laws to benefit small farmers. He uses his networking to help provide seeds for many schools and gardens.
He is educating the next generation of sustainable food chefs, teaching the Local Foods class at Johnson County Community College as a volunteer for the past eight years.
“It is my total passion to bring the Earth back to the way God gave it to us,” he said. “I am a steward of the Earth.”
