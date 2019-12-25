There is something about the black and white film “It’s A Wonderful Life” that speaks to me every Christmas. It isn’t Christmas until I have seen the movie and hear ZuZu (Karolyn Grimes) say, “Look, Daddy. Teacher says every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings.”
As a special treat this year, I got to watch “It’s A Wonderful Life” on the big screen at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Kansas City, Mo., with my friends Curtis and Becky Long and their friend Vicki. For a promotion of the movie through Hallmark, Karolyn Grimes was at the theater for the showing on Dec. 9.
Kevin Dilmore, a senior writer at Hallmark, introduced Grimes before the show. The crowd stood and applauded for her.
Dilmore was a co-worker of mine at the Miami County Republic for many years. It was fun to catch up with him before the movie.
Grimes had a question and answer session with fans after the movie. She then posed for pictures and signed autographs.
Grimes was the guest speaker for the Lakemary Center Paola Ladies Event fundraiser at the Paola Country Club in October 2004 called “It’s A Wonderful Night.”
I have always lamented not getting my picture taken with Grimes that evening. Fifteen years later, I was able to check that off my list, having my picture taken with the little girl who stole all of our hearts.
A man at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema that evening asked Grimes what it was like to be a Christmas icon.
“I do not consider myself a Christmas icon,” she said. “I consider myself an ambassador of the wonderful film, ‘It’s A Wonderful Life.’”
She has been one of the movies most traveled ambassadors, sharing her love for the timeless Christmas classic. The film “It’s A Wonderful Life” focuses on family and speaks to the real meaning of Christmas — to love one another.
Grimes grew up in Hollywood. Her mother died of an illness when she was 14 and her father passed away in a car accident. She moved from Hollywood to Osceola, Mo., where she lived with an aunt and uncle. She attended Central Missouri College. Grimes lived in the Stilwell area for many years.
“I feel like I am back home here in Kansas City,” she said. “The movie had wonderful memories in it. They can never remake ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ because they cannot remake Jimmy Stewart. It can’t be done.”
While the film was nominated for five Academy Awards, it was not a hit at the box office in 1946 nor was it a financial success for director Frank Capra.
It would be another 20 years before the public embraced the movie. The copyright on the film was allowed to expire, on accident, and became part of the public domain.
“Remember when you were growing up and the film was on every station,” she said. “Since it was public domain, every television station could air it for free. That’s when the public fell in love with it.”
Grimes said that’s when reporters started showing up at her door in Stilwell, Kan.
“Someone came to my door, asked if I was ZuZu, and wanted to interview me,” she said. “It happened again and again.”
Grimes decided she should watch the movie. She had never seen it. Grimes was 40 years old when she watched “It’s A Wonderful Life” for the first time.
Target had a promotion where they brought the Bailey children together for a reunion and Grimes toured the country with other cast members.
“I started meeting people and found out how much it impacted their lives,” she said. “I have been on the road since 1993.”
Grimes was born on Independence Day, July 4, 1940.
“It’s A Wonderful Life” was filmed in Los Angeles. Capra had 80 storefronts built for the movie, creating the town of Bedford Falls.
Beverly Hills High School was the school used in the movie. It still has the swimming pool under the gymnasium floor.
There is a sign on the wall at the Bailey Savings and Loan that reads, “All you can take with you is what you have given away.”
The Blackbird in the film is also famous. The Blackbird in “It’s a Wonderful Life” always shows up before Potter. The same bird was used in the filming of the classic “The Wizard of Oz.”
“It’s A Wonderful Life” was Jimmy Stewart’s favorite film. In his favorite scene, Stewart prays to God after the Bailey Savings and Loan lost $8,000.
“I am not a praying man, Father, but show me the way,” George Bailey says in the film.
The words are profound, Grimes said.
“He doesn’t ask for $8,000,” she said. “He asks for God to show him the way. This is a lesson for our own lives. If we ask Him, God will show us the way.”
Capra planned on hiring a sharpshooter to knock out one of the windows on the old house so Mary, portrayed by Donna Reed, wouldn’t have to hit it with a rock. Reed bet Capra $50 she could hit the window with the rock and said it was the easiest $50 she ever made.
There is a scene where Uncle Billy is leaving the Bailey house after a party for Harry Bailey and his fiance. Uncle Billy asks George which hat is his and was told the one in the middle. Uncle Bailey is pointed in the right direction and leaves singing “My Wild Irish Rose” as he walked off camera. Then there is a crash that sounds like trash cans getting knocked over.
The sound man accidentally knocks over some props. Uncle Billy plays off of the mistake saying “I’m all right, I’m all right.” Capra liked the scene so much he gave the sound man a $10 bonus.
For the dancing scene at the high school, Capra hired 2,000 extras. Every extra who jumped into the pool got an extra $25.
It cost $1.25 to see “It’s A Wonderful Life” when it came out in 1946.
Is there really a Santa Claus? Is there really a George Bailey? A Blockbuster survey asked people what character they most associated with Christmas. The answer was George Bailey. He beat out Santa Claus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.