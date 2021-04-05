LOUISBURG – Reese Johnson and Lola Edwards each scored a pair of goals as the Louisburg Lady Cat soccer team defeated Tonganoxie.
Louisburg led 3-0 at the half and went on to win it 6-0 at home Thursday, April 1.
Johnson opened the scoring, coming down the right wing and beating the keeper with a hard shot.
Olivia Barber made it 2-0 with 15:11 left in the first half, chipping a shot over the keeper's head from about 30 yards out.
Edwards took out the trash to make it 3-0, following up on an attack on goal to get a rebound and put a booming shot in the back of the net.
Johnson made it 4-0 in the second half with her second goal of the game.
Edwards put her second goal in the net at 5-0.
Bree Gassman scored for the 6-0 final.
Lady Cat goalie Siera Hahn posted the shutout.
The Lady Cats defeated Class 6A Wyandotte on the road Tuesday, March 30, by a final of 6-0.
Johnson and Edwards each had a pair of goals. Barber and Gassman also scored.
Louisburg scored a 7-0 victory at home against Lansing on Thursday, March 25.
Edwards had a hat trick in the game, scoring three goals.
Lexi Hampton posted a pair of goals. Adyson Ross and Barber also scored.
Tehya Harvey scored the first goal of her career in a 5-0 victory against Lansing at Wildcat Stadium on Tuesday, March 23.
Edwards, Barber and Hampton also scored.
