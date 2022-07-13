LOUISBURG — Reese Johnson was an extra attacker for the Louisburg Lady Cat soccer team, pushing the action from her midfield position.
Johnson not only joined the attack, but she was also one of the team’s offensive weapons, scoring nine goals.
She saw the field well and was quick to send a pass to a teammate to create chances. Johnson led the Lady Cats with eight assists on the season.
Johnson was named the Tri-County Spotlight Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
“It is awesome to win this award and really makes me feel good about my season,” Johnson said. “I am very honored to have been chosen. My senior season meant a lot to me because it was my last season as a Wildcat. This program meant so much to me, and I enjoyed every minute of Louisburg soccer.
“We had a great record, and we worked hard for that No. 2 seed,” she said. “I am proud of how we played, and it was tough to have to play such a great team so early. Soccer in general has been my whole life, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to be a part of the Louisburg program. We have done so much. This was the best family I could ask for, and I am so sad to leave but so excited to see the future of the program.”
Johnson, a senior, was first team All-Frontier League at midfield.
She was also honored at the state level, being named first team at midfield on the Kansas High School Soccer Coaches Association Class 4-1A girls soccer team.
“Reese was a fantastic leader for us,” Louisburg coach Kyle Conley said. “She played so hard each and every day. She was a talented player and very competitive.”
Johnson picked up the game of soccer when she was 4, playing for the Louisburg Soccer Club. She has been kicking a ball around ever since.
She played with the club program until her freshman year of high school. Johnson joined the Louisburg High School Lady Cats and was a four-year member of the soccer program.
Johnson made two trips to the Class 4-1A state tournament with the Lady Cats.
“I have been fortunate to play with an amazing team the last four years and win a lot,” she said.
In addition to playing for the Louisburg Lady Cats in high school, Johnson joined the Overland Park Soccer Club her junior year.
Johnson is headed to Western Cdmmunity College where she plans on studying English literature or journalism. Reese is the daughter of Matthew and Tiffany Johnson of Louisburg.
