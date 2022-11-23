221123_mr_spt_johnson

Jamison Parkhill and Reese Johnson, Louisburg graduates, pose for pictures after Iowa Western defeated Salt Lake 1-0 to win the NJCAA national championship. Parkhill is in his second season as an assistant coach. Johnson is a freshman forward.

 Submitted Photo

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Reese Johnson and Jamison Parkhill, Louisburg graduates, are national champions.

Johnson, a freshman forward, and her Iowa Western Community College Reivers women’s soccer team defeated Salt Lake 1-0 at home to win the National Junior College Athletic Association National Championship on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos