Jamison Parkhill and Reese Johnson, Louisburg graduates, pose for pictures after Iowa Western defeated Salt Lake 1-0 to win the NJCAA national championship. Parkhill is in his second season as an assistant coach. Johnson is a freshman forward.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Reese Johnson and Jamison Parkhill, Louisburg graduates, are national champions.
Johnson, a freshman forward, and her Iowa Western Community College Reivers women’s soccer team defeated Salt Lake 1-0 at home to win the National Junior College Athletic Association National Championship on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Parkhill, who recruited Johnson, is in his second season with Iowa Western Community College.
Johnson started 21 of 23 games on the season. She had nine assists. Johnson started in all six conference games.
Johnson was a four-year member of the Louisburg Lady Cats soccer program. She was the Tri-County Spotlight Girls Soccer Team Player of the Year her senior season.
Johnson was a first-team All-Frontier League selection and first-team Class 4-A All-State, named by the Kansas High School Soccer Coaches Association.
Johnson started playing for the Louisburg Soccer Club. She joined the Lady Cats program her freshman year of high school and played midfield all four years.
During her junior year of high school, Johnson started playing for the Overland Park Soccer Club.
Johnson and the Louisburg Lady Cats made two trips to the Class 4-1A state tournament.
Johnson loves to read and has a passion for writing and plans to study English literature or journalism. Reese is the daughter of Matthew and Tiffany Johnson of Louisburg.
Jamison Parkhill is in his second season with Iowa Western Community College.
Parkhill is the head coach for the boys’ soccer program at Abraham Lincoln High School. He is in his ninth season with the program and eighth as head coach.
The Abraham Lincoln boys program won the Missouri River Conference outright for the first time in program history and earned multiple all-conference and all-state selections. He had three straight winning seasons from 2017-2019.
Coach Parkhill was the associate head soccer coach of the men’s and women’s programs at Nebraska Christian College in Papillion, Neb. in 2019-2020.
He played collegiate soccer at Morningside College from 2009 to 2013. Parkhill earned a bachelor’s degree in American/World History education with a coaching endorsement. He taught seventh-grade social studies at Kirn Middle School in Council Bluffs, Iowa, from 2013 to 2019.
Parkhill resides in Council Bluffs with his wife, Emily, and two children, Julia and Charlie.
