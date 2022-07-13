LOUISBURG — Midfielder Reese Johnson is joining the Western Community College women’s soccer team in Iowa.
Johnson was a four-year member of the Louisburg Lady Cats soccer program. She was the Tri-County Spotlight Girls Soccer Team Player of the Year.
Surrounded by friends and family, she signed a national letter of intent to play soccer at Western Community College.
“I am very excited that I get to continue playing soccer,” Johnson said. “I have played soccer since I was 4 years old. Soccer is all I have known my whole life, so being able to keep going is awesome.
“I didn’t think I was ready for it to end quite yet, so these two years will allow me to continue to play the game I love,” she said. “I am expecting to grow a lot as a player. The goal is to keep getting better.”
Johnson was a first-team All-Frontier League selection and first-team Class 4-A All-State named by the Kansas High School Soccer Coaches Association.
Johnson started playing for the Louisburg Soccer Club. She joined the Lady Cats program her freshman year of high school and played midfield all four years.
During her junior year of high school, Johnson started playing for the Overland Park Soccer Club.
“I was able to really grow and develop as a player with the Overland Park Soccer Club,” Johnson said. “Our high school team has definitely been my favorite though.”
Johnson likes the challenge the game of soccer presents, and she is out to win every time she steps on the field.
“My favorite part about soccer is the competitiveness,” she said. “I love competition, and I love to win. I have been fortunate to play with an amazing team the past four years and win a lot.”
Johnson and the Louisburg Lady Cats made two trips to the Class 4-1A state tournament.
Johnson said the soccer family is a special one and she has made a lot of great friends playing the game.
“What I love just as much as the competition is the friends,” she said. “I have made the best friends while playing this sport, and I am very grateful for that. Our team is a family. Playing for Louisburg has given me the opportunity to play with amazing players and has made me push myself.
“Playing for coach Kyle Conley has been awesome,” she said. “He has given me so many opportunities and has pushed me to be better every day. He has taught me a lot and has helped me grow so much as a player.”
Western Community College women’s assistant soccer coach Jamieson Parkhill, a Louisburg graduate, contacted Johnson about joining the team.
At first, Johnson was not sure if collegiate soccer was something she wanted to pursue. After thinking about it more, she decided it was an opportunity she had to take advantage of.
“I realized that I have the opportunity to play and not everyone gets that,” she said. “I was not ready to be done with this sport, so I contacted him, and we set up a time for him to watch a game and set up a visit.
“I went up to Iowa with my family and I really enjoyed the campus,” Johnson said. “It was small and was very nice. I got to go through a game day with the team and meet the girls and the head coach. I really liked the coach, and I liked the way he ran things. It seemed like a good fit, and I liked the atmosphere.”
Johnson is joining another winner. The Western Community College team was 16-3 last season, advancing to the national tournament.
“They have a strong work ethic and have a winning mentality,” she said. “I am very excited to play with people who are going to push me and play well with me. The competition is going to be hard, and I am going to have to work to prove my skill. I have a lot of practice and development to do, but I am looking forward to becoming a better player. “
She loves to read and has a passion for writing and plans to study English literature or journalism.
Reese is the daughter of Matthew and Tiffany Johnson of Louisburg.
