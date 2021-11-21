CHANUTE — Defensive specialist Riley Kallevig finished her second season with the Neosho County Community College Panthers in the district tournament.
Kallevig, a sophomore, is a graduate of Louisburg High School. She played for the Lady Cats volleyball program.
Neosho County Community College fell to the No. 18 ranked Kansas City Kansas Community College Blue Devils in five sets by scores of 31-29, 20-25, 26-24, 12-25 and 5-15.
The Panthers were 13-11 on the season, including a conference mark of 6-3. The Panthers were tough to beat at home, going 8-2 on their home court.
Kallevig made 130 digs on the season to anchor the Panther defense. She added 11 kills, 13 aces and 15 points.
She had a season-high 17 digs vs Kansas City Kansas Community College on Oct. 13.
Kallevig had five kills and five points vs Butler Community College on Sept. 10.
She had a season-best four aces vs Coffeyville Community College on Aug. 25.
