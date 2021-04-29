CEDAR RAPIDS — Riley Kallevig and the Neosho County Community College volleyball team ended its season in the NJCAA Division II Volleyball Championships.
It was the first time the Neosho County Community College won a district title, sending them to the nationals for the first time.
Despite the odds against them during a season challenged by COVID-19, Neosho Community College and Kallevig had a record-setting, historic year for the Lady Panthers.
The Lady Panthers did it with mostly first-year players. Due to COVID-19, the season was pushed back. Neosho County Community College played the season with eight freshmen and one sophomore.
Kallevig, a graduate of Louisburg High School, is an outside hitter and defensive specialist.
Kallevig played all six rotations for Neosho Community College during the program’s historic run to the district title on the road to the NJCAA Division II Volleyball Championships.
The Neosho County Community College women’s volleyball team opened the district tournament with a victory against Cowley County Community College. The Lady Panthers upset No. 15 ranked Highland Community College to win the Palins B District Championship.
“I am so proud of our team and these young ladies for all they have accomplished this year,” Neosho County Community College coach Marisa Compton said. “This has been a difficult and unusual year for them and to accomplish all they did with nine players and eight freshmen, speaks volumes for their work ethic and buy-in of our program.
“Riley was an integral part of the team this season,” Compton said. “She was one of two players who played all six rotations. Riley was our ball control kid and someone who we could rely on to do something smart with the ball. During games she has a quiet competitiveness about her and keeps a level-head, which is something I think helped this young group of players this season.”
Kallevig ended the season with 228 kills and 302 digs. She was third in the nation in digs. Kallevig served for 263 points.
She had a season-high 14 kills against Pima Community College. Kallevig had a season-high 24 digs in a match against Highland Community College.
Riley Kallevig
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.