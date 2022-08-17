220817_mr_spt_column

Opportunity to see Buck O’Neil’s Hall of Fame plaque in Kansas City was chance of a lifetime for his fans, including Miami County Republic sports editor Gene Morris.

 Submitted Photo

When I heard his Hall of Fame plaque from Cooperstown was going to be in Kansas City, Mo., I had to go see it.

Buck O’Neil was inducted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame in July with the class of 2022.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos