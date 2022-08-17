When I heard his Hall of Fame plaque from Cooperstown was going to be in Kansas City, Mo., I had to go see it.
Buck O’Neil was inducted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame in July with the class of 2022.
Cooperstown officials brought O’Neil’s plaque to Kansas City for display at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum on Friday, Aug. 12 and at Kauffman Stadium for the Kansas City Royals’ annual salute to the Negro Leagues game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, Aug. 13. The plaque was on the field for a tribute to Buck and moved to the Royals Hall of Fame. The plaque went back to Cooperstown on Sunday.
I went to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum on Friday morning, and when I saw the plaque, I was teary-eyed. I thought of how special Buck was, how much I admired him, how lucky I was to know him and how much I missed the man.
There was a huge line to buy tickets to go through the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and see Buck O’Neil’s Hall of Fame Plaque. Fans were able to have their picture taken with the plaque.
This was our chance to celebrate not only Buck’s Hall of Fame induction, but to once again, celebrate the man’s life.
John Jordan “Buck’ O’Neil was one of the kindest, caring, most loving individuals I have ever met in my life.
The plaque was perfect. It caught Buck’s smile, the one we all came to know.
Buck always had that smile on his face — a love for life he shared with everyone. I never heard the man say a disparaging word about anyone.
I was heartbroken in 2006 when the Hall of Fame failed to vote Buck into the Hall of Fame by one vote. He was interviewed about it and said as long as he was in our Hall of Fame, that was all that mattered to him.
Buck passed away in 2006 at the age of 94. He never got to see this day. But, I know he was smiling down as he was inducted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.
Buck O’Neil never got to play Major League Baseball because of the color of his skin. One would think the man would be bitter about it. Instead, his book about his life and the Negro Leagues was titled “I Was Right on Time.”
He talked about going to the ballpark and playing in front of thousands and then hitting the town for a nice dinner at 18th and Vine and listening to some of the best of the best like Count Basie, Lena Horne, Charlie Parker and Lionel Hampton.
His eyes lit up around children. He loved sharing the game of baseball with them. Buck never simply handed an autograph back to them, he would say, “You have to earn this,” and proceed to have them back up before throwing them the ball.
One year for the salute to the Negro Leagues Day at Kauffman Stadium, I was walking toward the third base photo bay when I saw Buck O’Neil and several other Kansas City Monarchs in a suite with a television crew and reporters. I decided to walk in there and interview Buck for our story, and it was a thrill.
He just beamed like a proud father on Negro Leagues Day. I asked him how much it meant to see all of the kids at the ballpark to learn about the Negro Leagues.
I will never forget the look on his face. You could see in his eyes that the kids were his life, and he wanted to share his love for life with all of them.
“It is special to see the kids out here,” Buck said. “Every year this is a special day. We’ve got to do it while we are here to do it.
“The guys keep getting older. All but me,” he said, laughing.
When the interview was over, I shook his hand and asked if he would be so kind as to sign an autograph for me.
“Sure,” Buck said.
He singed a Kansas City Monarchs jersey T-shirt for me, making my day, like he had so many times before.
I went back to the third base photo bay for the pregame ceremonies. I got pictures of Buck as he tipped his cap to the crowd and ran onto the field when his name was announced. And that was the last time I saw him.
Buck’s legacy is love. If we spend our energy on the positive, his life proves what a gloriously, powerful instrument of God’s love we can be.
As Buck sang often, “The greatest thing, in all my life, is loving you.”
Thanks Buck, we love you, too.
