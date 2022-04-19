BONNER SPRINGS – Kolby Kattau had a day for the Louisburg Wildcats, collecting six hits in a doubleheader at Bonner Springs.
Kattau went 5-for-5 in the first game, including a home run. Kattau drove in five runs as the Wildcats took the opener from the Braves by a final of 23-5 on Tuesday, April 12. He also had three singles and a triple.
Kattau started the game, allowing five runs on six hits. He struck out four.
Maverick Rockers doubled twice and homered, driving in three runs.
Mack Newell singled, doubled and homered. He drove in three runs and scored three times.
Jackson Kush had three hits in four trips to the plate. He singled twice, homered, drove in five runs and scored three runs.
Corbin Hamman singled and homered. He drove in two runs and scored three runs.
Brandon Doles had three base hits. He drove home two runs and scored twice.
Cade Driskell doubled, drove in two runs and scored. Brody McGreer singled, drove in one run and scored three times. Declan Battle singled and scored.
Rockers pitched one inning of scoreless relief, giving up one hit. He struck out one.
The Wildcats lost the second game, 15-2.
Driskell homered for Louisburg. He drove home two runs and scored.
Kattau and Newell singled.
Doles started the game and took the loss. Samuel Hastings and Newell pitched in relief.
The Louisburg Wildcats took a tough one-run, 5-4, loss at Tonganoxie on Thursday, April 14.
Louisburg held a 4-2 lead in the fifth inning, but Tonganoxie struck for three runs in the home half of the frame to win it.
Kattau, Rockers and McGreer each had two hits.
Hamman went the distance, taking the loss. He allowed five runs on five hits in six innings. Hamman struck out nine.
Kattau is hitting .636 for the Wildcats with two triples, a home run and six runs batted in.
He is 2-0 on the mound with 15 strikeouts in nine innings of work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.