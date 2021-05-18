LOUISBURG — Maggie Kauk had nine hits for Paola in a doubleheader against Louisburg.
The Paola Lady Panthers scored 41 runs on 48 hits in a sweep against the Louisburg Lady Cats on Tuesday, May 11, winning by scores of 21-3 and 20-5.
It was the final game of the season for the Lady Cats, who did not make the regional playoffs.
Between games Louisburg recognized seniors Brooklyn Diederich, Jenna Terry and Maggie Ming.
Kauk went 5-for-5 in the first game and was 4-for-6 in the second game.
Kauk had five hits, scored five runs and stole four bases in the opener.
Kate Ediger had four hits, including a double and a triple. She drove in six runs.
Taylor Worthey singled, hit two doubles, drove in four runs and scored. Alexis Chapman singled twice, doubled, drove in two runs and scored three runs. Rylee Pratt singled, doubled, drove in three runs and scored five runs.
Ava Kehl, Kyia Fuller and Bryn Grandon each had two hits.
Jacie Collier pitched the complete game.
Mia Wilson, Isabella Moreland, Emily Gebhart and Diederch each had two hits for Louisburg. Moreland pitched the complete game.
An eight-run seventh inning highlighted a 20-5 victory for Paola in the second game.
Kauk had two singles, doubled and tripled.
Ediger hit three doubles and homered.
Fuller and Kehl each had four hits. Chapman had three hits. Morgan Baska and Hannah Billesbach each had two base hits.
Madison Bell pitched the complete game for Paola.
Jenna Cauthon, Diederich and Gebhart each had two hits for Louisburg. Megan Quinn pitched all seven innings.
