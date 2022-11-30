LOUISBURG — Brecon Klugman was a wall for the Louisburg Wildcat soccer team.
Klugman, a senior goalkeeper, was able to impose his will on games by denying the opposing offensive attack.
He denied the opposing team on 113 chances, turning them into another save on his resume.
Klugman was named the Tri-County Spotlight Boys Soccer Team Defensive Player of the Year.
“Brecon joined the program as a junior, and that season he split time as the junior varsity goalie and on the junior varsity defense,” Louisburg coach Bobby Bovaird said.
Klugman worked out in the offseason and played a ton of soccer.
He worked himself into one of the top keepers in the league, the region and the state, Bovaird said.
“Over the summer, he made huge strides to be ready to play as our starting varsity goalie,” Bovaird said.
Klugman started from day one, and the rest, as they say, is history.
Klugman was a Tri-County Spotlight Boys Soccer Team selection goalie. He was also named to the All-Frontier League Team and the All-Class 4A state soccer team.
“I am very thankful for winning this award, and I am proud to carry on the legacy for many goalkeepers in the past at Louisburg,” Klugman said. “The team won some crucial games, lost some heartbreaking games and even tied in a few games where we were working very hard until the end of the match, not giving up.”
The season Klugman put together became Louisburg Wildcat soccer history. His 113 saves was second all-time in saves in a single season.
Klugman wrote his name on a few other all-time Louisburg Wildcat soccer team records as well.
He is fourth in career victories (9), fourth in career saves (113) and fifth in career shutouts.
What makes those numbers even more amazing is the fact that Klugman put all of those career records on the board in a single season.
He won nine games in goal for the Wildcats, posting six shutouts. He allowed just 27 goals on the season with 113 saves.
During the Louisburg Wildcat soccer team banquet, Klugman was named the 2022 Newcomer of the Year.
“I am very humbled and honored to win these awards,” Klugman said. “It means a lot to see my my hard work pay off.”
Klugman posted a clean slate in a 2-0 shutout against Piper on the road, putting Louisburg over the .500 mark with a record of 7-6-2.
He held the rival Paola Panthers scoreless in a 1-0 victory.
Klugman played one of his best games of the season against rival Spring Hill, allowing just one goal by the Broncos as the Wildcats posted a 2-1 victory.
He allowed just one goal by the Baldwin Bulldogs in a 1-1 draw for the Louisburg Wildcats early in the season.
Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.
