LOUISBURG — Tom Koontz dominated the hurdles again at the Class 4A state track and field meet at Cessna Stadium in Wichita.
The Louisburg senior defended his state championship in the 110-meter high hurdles, captured state gold for the first time in the 300-meter hurdles and helped lead the Wildcats to a third-place team trophy.
Koontz was named the Tri-County Spotlight Boys Track Athlete of the Year.
Koontz ran a school-record time of 38.98 seconds for first place in the 300-meter hurdles.
He added another gold-medal performance in the 110-meter high hurdles, placing first in 14.61 seconds.
Koontz won four state medals, placing fourth with the 4x400-meter relay team and sixth with the 4x100-meter relay team.
The Louisburg boys posted 67 points to take third in the team standings during the two-day meet held at Cessna Stadium on the campus of Wichita State University on Friday, May 27, and Saturday, May 28.
The Louisburg Wildcats nearly swept the 110-meter high hurdles, finishing first, second and fourth.
Koontz ran a time of 14.61 seconds for first place. Mason Dobbins ran a personal-record time of 15.0 for runner-up. Nathan Apple also ran his best time of the season, finishing fourth in 15.11.
Koontz won a state medal in the 4x400-meter relay. Louisburg Wildcats Hunter Heinrich, Colyer Wingfield, Ethan Ptacek and Koontz placed fourth with a time of 3:30.
Koontz picked up a fourth state medal on the 4x100-meter relay team. Caden Caplinger, Dobbins, Ptacek and Koontz ran a time of 44.05 for sixth place.
Koontz won the 110-meter high hurdles and placed second in the 300-meter hurdles as the Wildcat boys were runner-up in the Class 4A regional at Eudora.
Koontz also joined Caplinger, Ptacek and Dobbins on the regional champion 4x100-meter relay team.
Louisburg was also runner-up in the Frontier League track and field meet at Ottawa. Koontz won the 110-meter high hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles. He set pace in the 110 hurdles with a league meet record of 14.59.
Koontz is a two-time Spotlight boys track athlete of the year.
He won the honors his junior season, placing first in the 110-meter high hurdles in 14.97 and second in the 300-meter hurdles.
Koontz also ran a leg on the 4x400-meter relay team to close out the state track meet in 2021. Justin Collins, Ben Weidenmann, Ptacek and Koontz ran a time of 3:29 for third place in the relay. Louisburg scored six points in the event and went on to win the Class 4A state championship as a result.
Koontz was a team leader, Louisburg Wildcat boys track coach Andy Wright said. He was always one of the first athletes to show up at practice and always one of the last to leave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.