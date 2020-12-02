SPRING HILL – The Lady Broncos, who went undefeated in league play, had three first-team selections on the All-Frontier League Volleyball Team.
Spring Hill hitters Alli Frank and Jalyn Stevenson and libero Cate Milroy were first-team selections.
Frank led Spring Hill with 234 kills. She added 44 blocks, 47 digs and received 77 services.
Milroy received 274 services, had 174 digs, recorded 119 assists and served 25 aces.
Spring Hill was 24-6 on the season and undefeated in Frontier League play. All six losses came to state-ranked teams St. James. Bonner Springs, Topeka-Seaman and St. Thomas Aquinas.
Rinny McMullen of Louisburg was a first-team selection at setter. McMullen had 439 assists, 207 kills, 149 digs and 48 aces.
The all-league team is voted on by coaches in the league. Coaches nominate players for the team. Coaches cannot vote for players from their team.
Louisburg hitter Carleigh Pritchard was a second-team selection. Pritchard, who missed several weeks with an injury, had 169 kills and 36 blocks.
Abby Richmond, a Paola Lady Panther hitter, was named to the second team. Richmond had 174 kills and 66 blocks.
Kate Frakes, a Spring Hill hitter, was a second-team selection. Frakes had 153 kills and 50 blocks.
Alyse Moore of Louisburg was an honorable mention selection at hitter. Moore had 195 digs, 174 kills and 19 aces.
Spring Hill setter Daphne Gardner was an honorable mention selection. Gardner touched the ball 1, 664 times with 722 assists. She served for 189 points and had 148 digs.
Paola hitter Morgan Clark was an honorable mention selection. Clark had 146 kills and 53 blocks.
Rylee Serpan of Spring Hill was an honorable mention selection at outside hitter. Serpan had 166 kills and 40 blocks.
Mikayla White of Paola was an honorable selection at setter. White had 411 assists, 161 digs, 44 kills, 31 aces and 31 blocks.
Louisburg libero Chase Kallevig was an honorable mention selection. She had a team-leading 300 digs and 55 aces.
ALL-FRONTIER LEAGUE VOLLEYBALL
First Team
Keyana Cruse, Bonner Springs, senior; Alli Frank, Spring Hill, senior; Jalyn Stevenson, Spring Hill, senior; Jayla Pierce, Eudora, senior; Darby Weidl, Ottawa, senior
Setter: Rinny McMullen, Louisburg, junior
Libero: Cate Milroy, Spring Hill, junior
Second Team
Carleigh Pritchard, Louisburg, senior; Kate Frakes, Spring Hill, junior; Mariyah Noel, Bonner Springs, sophomore; Chaney Barth, Baldwin, sophomore; Abby Richmond, Paola, senior
Setter: Mercedes Matlock, Bonner Springs, junior
Libero: Harper Schreiner, Eudora, junior
Honorable Mention
Alyse Moore, Louisburg, senior; Allie Kennedy, Louisburg, sophomore; Rylee Serpan, Spring Hill, junior; Fisayo Afonja, Baldwin, freshman; Devyn Ford, Piper, senior; Molly Olmsted, Ottawa, senior; Tessa Calovich, Tonganoxie, senior; Morgan Clark, Paola, senior
Setter: Daphne Gardner, Spring Hill, sophomore; Kirsten Evans, Ottawa, junior; Mikayla White, Paola, junior
Libero: Lexi Ziolo, Tonganoxie, senior; Brooklyn Chase, Baldwin, senior; Chase Kallevig, Louisburg, junior; Emma Stottlemire, Ottawa, junior
